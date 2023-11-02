close
MP polls: Stones hurled at Congress candidate's convoy; truck driver held

The Congress candidate was returning after campaigning when his cavalcade was attacked

arrested, jailed, police custody

Representative Image

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 5:46 PM IST
The convoy of Congress' sitting MLA Nilanshu Chaturvedi, who is contesting the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections from his current Chitrakoot seat again, was attacked with stones in Satna district on Thursday. 

According to police, the incident occurred in Majhgawan police station limits post-midnight when the legislator was returning after election campaigning.

While the car in which Chaturvedi was seated was not attacked, other vehicles in the convoy were hit by stones, the police said, adding that they arrested one person in this connection.

In the complaint filed by Chaturvedi's supporters, somebody hurled stones at the MLA's convoy at Michkurin village between 12 am and 12:30 am, in which the window panes of some vehicles were broken, inspector Aditya Narayan Dhurve of Majhgawan police station said.

"The Congress candidate was returning after campaigning when his cavalcade was attacked. No one was injured in the incident," he said.

No stone hit the MLA's car, but the vehicles following him came under attack at Michkurin locality bordering jungles, about 50 km off the district headquarters, he added.

"Within a few hours, we arrested one of the accused, Sanjeev Choudhary (21), a truck driver hailing from Raisen district in the state," Dhurve said. The accused told the police that he was returning from Allahabad after unloading his truck.

Initial probe reveals that Choudhary was under the influence of liquor when he hurled stones at the convoy. Further investigation was on to nab the other accused.

(With agency input)

Topics : Congress Election news Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh assembly Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 5:46 PM IST

