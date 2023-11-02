close
Parliamentary board will decide next Madhya Pradesh CM: Shankar Prasad

It is the tradition of the BJP that the parliamentary board takes the decision, said senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad

Ravi Shankar Prasad

Ravi Shankar Prasad. Photo: PTI

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 10:43 AM IST
Former Union IT minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Wednesday that the party's parliamentary board will decide who will be the next chief minister of Madhya Pradesh after it wins the November 17 Assembly elections and forms a government in the state.

The ruling BJP's move of fielding seven Lok Sabha members, including three Union ministers - Narendra Singh Tomar, Faggan Singh Kulaste and Prahlad Patel - and also the party's general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls has signalled that its keeping options open for the state's top post.

Addressing a press conference, former Union minister Prasad said, "It is the tradition of the party that the parliamentary board takes the decision...And opinions of MLAs will be taken when the government is formed. A deserving person will become the chief minister."

Also Read: People have decided to give Shivraj Chouhan a warm farewell: Kamal Nath

Slamming the Opposition Congress, Prasad said that when Hamas terrorists attacked Israel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned it, but at the same time, India helped the needy people in Palestine.

"But the stand of the Congress has been the same as that of the Muslim League in Kerala. A Hamas leader addressed a rally in Kerala, but Congress is maintaining silence on the issue. Did the Congress oppose when INDIA bloc constituents termed Sanatana Dharma as dengue and malaria?" he asked.

The Congress, on the one hand, remains silent when Sanatan Dharma is insulted, while on the other, it tries to connect with Hamas for votes, the BJP MP alleged.

Elections to the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly will be held on November 17 and votes will be counted on December 3.

Ravi Shankar Prasad BJP Bharatiya Janata Party Election news Elections in India State assembly polls Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh assembly Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections Shivraj Singh Chouhan

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 10:43 AM IST

