MP to have two dy CMs, Narendra Singh Tomar to be speaker of assembly

At the legislature party meeting held here in the evening, the BJP elected Mohan Yadav as its leader, paving the way for him to take over as the next chief minister

BJP, BJP flag

The state will have two deputy chief ministers- Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Bhopal
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 9:22 PM IST
Listen to This Article

The BJP on Monday named its senior leader Narendra Singh Tomar as the new speaker of the Madhya Pradesh assembly, party leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.
The state will have two deputy chief ministers- Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda, the outgoing chief minister posted on X.
At the legislature party meeting held here in the evening, the BJP elected Mohan Yadav as its leader, paving the way for him to take over as the next chief minister.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Madhya Pradesh State assembly polls Bharatiya Janata Party

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 9:22 PM IST

