Congress to discuss MP poll debacle at meeting in Bhopal on Dec 5

The meeting will also discuss how to strengthen the party and the way forward, a leader said

Congress, Congress manifesto

Press Trust of India Bhopal
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 7:12 PM IST
The Congress has convened a meeting of all 230 candidates on Tuesday to discuss the defeat in the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections and the reasons behind the poor performance, party leaders said.
The meeting will also discuss how to strengthen the party and the way forward, a leader said.
MP Congress president Kamal Nath is scheduled to address the meeting. Senior leaders Digvijaya Singh, Suresh Pachouri and others will discuss the causes of the party's debacle with the participants, sources said on Monday.
The Congress has called a meeting on Tuesday of all the 230 candidates who contested the November 17 assembly polls," MP media cell chief KK Mishra confirmed to PTI.
The BJP on Sunday cruised to a two-thirds majority in the MP assembly, winning 163 of the 230 seats, restricting the Congress to just 66.
Your attendance is necessary at the important meeting. You are requested to arrive at the Pradesh Congress Committee at 11 am, as per a letter sent to the candidates on Monday.

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 7:12 PM IST

