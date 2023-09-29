close
Rahul Gandhi to join 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' in Madhya Pradesh on Sept 30

The Congress party is taking out 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' from seven different regions across the state from September 19 covering 11,400 kilometres and nearly all the assembly constituencies

Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

ANI Politics
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 12:24 PM IST
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, September 30 and he will participate in Congress's Jan Aakrosh Yatra here.
Former minister and Congress MLA Jitu Patwari has confirmed Rahul Gandhi's visit to the state and said that Rahul Gandhi would arrive at Kalapipal assembly constituency in Shajapur district.
In a video message, Patwari said, "The Congress Party is running a campaign 'Jan Akrosh Yatra', to bring the pain of the public on the streets in the entire state. The party along with senior leaders have been taking out this yatra from seven places covering the entire state to express the pain of the youth, women, farmers, employees, common people before the state government."
"In this series, Rahul Gandhi is coming to participate in Jan Akrosh Yatra in Kalapipal assembly constituency in Shajapur district on September 30," he added.
The Congress party is taking out 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' from seven different regions across the state from September 19 covering 11,400 kilometres and nearly all the assembly constituencies.
Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to go for the assembly polls later this year. Through the polls, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the state and addressed a 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh', a mega congregation of BJP workers here in Bhopal on September 25.
Speaking at the rally the Prime Minister had criticised the Congress for keeping MP underdeveloped during its tenure in the state and the centre.
"After independence the Congress ruled MP for several years. But the misrule by the Congress government kept MP among the BIMARU states. During its tenure in Madhya Pradesh the BJP has taken the state to new heights with a new energy" the Prime Minister had said.
Notably, for the last few weeks, the BJP has been taking out Jan Ashirwad Yatras, a mass-contact programme, from five different places in the state. PM Modi addressed the 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' to mark the culmination of those yatras.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Madhya Pradesh Congress

First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 12:24 PM IST

