Concentrate on winning polling booths: PM Modi's mantra to BJP workers

PM Modi also asked them to hold booth-level meetings of women, youth and farmers, and suggested that they circulate videos of BJP-led government's scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asked BJP workers to concentrate their strength on winning polling booths in the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections. During a virtual interaction with BJP workers as part of "Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot" programme, Modi also asked them to hold booth-level meetings of women, youth and farmers, and suggested that they circulate videos of BJP-led government's schemes.  Modi asked BJP booth workers to involve involve professionals like doctors in propagating the party's message among voters.  Accusing the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra of spreading lies, Modi said the BJP workers should make this fact known to the voters.  Wherever I went, I saw the hard work of our workers, Modi said. All of you are strong soldiers of the BJP, you people are direct representatives of Modi. People feel reassured by telling you their hopes and aspirations.  They feel that if they tell you, they have told Modi, he said. I also try to ensure that the ground reality reaches me through the workers.  The vision of our government is that we together develop so much that everyone gets an opportunity to progress, he said. Modi said the Congress knows its history.  Till the time SCs, STs and OBCs in the country were unaware, Congress used to form government with full majority at the Centre, he said.  But ever since these communities have united, the position of the Congress has been weakening.  Therefore, the Congress now wants to break the SCs, STs and OBCs to such an extent that there is no power left to counter the Congress, Modi said.  The Mahayuti government in Maharashtra is trying to empower every section of the society, Modi said.  This is the difference between our government and the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and people are feeling this difference, he added.  BJP booth workers have to reach every home with message to make the Mahayuti alliance victorious in Maharashtra assembly elections, Modi said.  People of Maharashtra want the BJP-led Mahayuti government to remain in place for the next five years, he said.  The Mahayuti government is trying to empower every section of the society, he said. People of Maharashtra are very impressed with the Mahayuti government. Wherever I have gone, I have seen this love, he said.

 

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

First Published: Nov 16 2024 | 12:44 PM IST

