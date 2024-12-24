Business Standard

Tuesday, December 24, 2024 | 07:54 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Maharashtra Elections / News / No arbitrary addition, deletion in voters list in Maha: EC to Congress

No arbitrary addition, deletion in voters list in Maha: EC to Congress

In its response to the Congress, the poll authority said it would not be correct to compare 5 PM voter turnout data with final polling data

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

The EC said rule-based process was followed with transparency in Maharashtra electoral roll preparation.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 7:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid concerns flagged by the Congress, the Election Commission on Tuesday said there were no arbitrary additions or deletions of voters in Maharashtra where assembly polls were held recently.

In its response to the Congress, the poll authority said it would not be correct to compare 5 PM voter turnout data with final polling data.

It also explained how increase in voter turnout from 5 PM to 11:45 PM was normal, being part of the process of aggregation of voter turnout and how there can be bona fide but inconsequential differences in votes polled and votes counted.

The EC asserted that it is impossible to change actual voter turnout as statutory Form 17C giving details of voter turnout is available with authorised agents of candidates at the time of close of poll at the polling station itself.

 

It said rule-based process was followed with transparency in Maharashtra electoral roll preparation and there were no irregular pattern in voter deletions in the state.

It told the Congress that due process was followed, including participation of Congress representatives in preparation of electoral rolls.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader EknathShinde with Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis (left) of the BJP leader and AjitPawar (right) of the NCP, after the Mahayuti's landslide victory in the Assembly polls. The alliance regained as many as 1

5 days in office, Mahayuti govt wins confidence vote in state Assembly

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

'No shocks ahead': Devendra Fadnavis assures stability after taking oath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and NCP (Ajit faction) leader Ajit Pawar

Role reversal: Fadnavis sworn in as Maharashtra CM, Shinde his deputy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and NCP (Ajit faction) leader Ajit Pawar

Devendra Fadnavis returns as Maha CM with Shinde, Ajit Pawar as deputies

Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra CM

Eknath Shinde agrees to be Devendra Fadnavis' deputy on party's persuasion

Topics : Maharashtra Assembly Elections Election Commission Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 7:51 PM IST

Explore News

Bank holidayChristmas 2024Market TodayLatest News LIVEMamata Machinery IPO Allotment DAM Capital Advisors IPO AllotmentPakistan China J-35 Jet DealUnimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon