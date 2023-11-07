MNF will secure overwhelming victory in polls: Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

On polling day, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga exuded confidence about coming back to power, asserting that the Mizo National Front (MNF) would get an overwhelming victory in the elections. Zoramthanga finally cast his vote at a polling station under the Aizawl North-II Assembly constituency after failing to exercise his franchise in his first attempt because of an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) malfunction.



Speaking to reporters after casting his vote, Zoramthanga said, "I believe, from the political atmosphere on voting day, that we shall be able to form the government, and in my constituency, we hope we shall get an overwhelming victory."



The chief minister said that the MNF will be able to form the government on its own without support from any other party. A situation where The MNF will need other parties will not arise.



Zoramthanga has, on repeated occasions, asserted that his party will win more than 25 seats in the 40-member Assembly. The MNF chief has been serving as the fifth chief minister of Mizoram since 2018. The 79-year-old had also served as the Mizoram chief minister for two terms from 1998-2008.



Nearly 53 per cent of 857,000 electors cast their votes till 1 pm on Tuesday in the Mizoram assembly elections. Of the 11 districts, Serchhip recorded the highest polling percentage of 60.37 per cent, followed by Khawzawl at 60.20 per cent and Lawngtlai at 59.31 per cent till 1 pm, it added. Over 857,000 voters, including 439,000 women, are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the electoral fate of 174 candidates.



Mizoram Additional Chief Electoral Officer H Lianzela said polling has been "peaceful and there has been no law and order issue till now".