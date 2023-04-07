close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

There will be change of power in 2024, 5 states to decide destiny: Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said there will be change of power after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls with West Bengal, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh deciding the destiny

Press Trust of India Ahmednagar
Sanjay Raut

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 7:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Friday said there will be change of power after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls with West Bengal, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh deciding the "destiny" of the country.

He also slammed the Union government for its "silence" on China despite the latter's "incursions".

"There will definitely be change of power in the country after 2024. I can say this very confidently," Raut, a key aide of former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, said while being interviewed at an event here.

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party's "real power" was in instigating Hindu-Muslim riots and creating an atmosphere of tension between India and Pakistan for electoral gains.

Slamming the Union government's silence on China, he said, "Then why not create atmosphere of tension between India and China because China has made incursions into the country."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have not uttered a word on China, Raut alleged.

He also said the BJP's Hindutva was "stolen and bogus".

Also Read

Mumbai court to pronounce order on Sena MP Raut's bail plea on Nov 9

Hearing in money-laundering case against Sanjay Raut adjourned till Feb 27

Kasba just a glimpse, united MVA can win over 200 assembly: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut labels Adityanath's roadshow as 'political biz'

Maha CM assures probe into Sanjay Raut's 'threat to life' allegation

Topics : Sanjay Raut | Lok Sabha | Elections

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 6:14 PM IST

BJP confident of returning to power with absolute majority: Karnataka CM

Karnataka CM, Basavaraj Bommai
2 min read

Karnataka poll: Resolve to throw out the 40% commission govt, says Congress

Congress forms screening committee for West Bengal elections
1 min read

Karnataka Assembly elections to be held on May 10, results on May 13

Photo: ANI
1 min read

Prez Erdogan hints Turkey may ratify Finland's NATO membership

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks at Esenboga Airport in Ankara, Turkey, October 7, 2019
2 min read
Premium

RSS restarts its grassroots machinery to repeat success of BJP in UP

Mohan Bhagwat
4 min read

Int'l banking system is headed for more trouble, says Raghuram Rajan

Raghuram Rajan
2 min read

Govt imposes gas price caps, accepts key suggestions of Kirit Parikh panel

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

IMF warns five-year global growth outlook is weakest since 1990

Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the IMF
4 min read
Premium

Reserve Bank of India goes for a hawkish pause

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das
4 min read

Govt caps rates to rein-in CNG, piped cooking gas prices, changes formula

gas
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon