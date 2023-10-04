close
Sensex (-0.87%)
64941.33 -570.77
Nifty (-0.86%)
19360.45 -168.30
Nifty Smallcap (-1.38%)
5841.15 -82.00
Nifty Midcap (-1.80%)
39878.95 -729.90
Nifty Bank (-1.09%)
43916.50 -482.55
Heatmap

KTR attacks Congress, says TPCC is run by 'RSS leader' Revanth Reddy

KTR went on to challenge Revanth Reddy to make a public statement denying that he has not worked for the RSS and that he does not hate Muslims

KTR (Photo: Wikipedia)

KTR (Photo: Wikipedia)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 1:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao (KTR) alleged that the Telangana Congress Pradesh Committee (TPCC) was operating under "RSS leader" A Revanth Reddy, according to a Deccan Chronicle report. "Former Chief Minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh, had written a letter to Sonia Gandhi in which he questioned why an RSS leader was made the party chief in Telangana," Rama Rao stated.

He went on to challenge Revanth Reddy to make a public statement denying that he has never worked for the RSS and that he does not harbour animosity towards Muslims. KTR was addressing a public gathering after inaugurating the superintendent of police office and distributing 2BHK houses as part of his visit to Jagtial district on Tuesday, the report noted.

Dismissing Congress' six guarantees, KTR asserted that they could offer sixty instead of six guarantees since none of them hold any weight. He mentioned that the people of Telangana do not put stock in such political gimmicks. He labelled the Congress party as a cunning old fox that has failed miserably on all fronts.

Also Read: PM Modi here to sell assets of Telangana, says BRS leader K T Rama Rao

Speaking of the Congress party's history, KTR remarked that it had been given 11 chances but could not bring about any significant improvements for the country during its 65-year rule, the Deccan Chronicle report added. He was quoted in the report as saying, "People faced numerous issues during the reign of the Congress government. Farmers were deprived of many benefits, experienced water shortages, and received an inadequate supply of seeds and fertilisers in those years."

KTR also pointed out that BRS has proudly announced that KCR will be the Chief Minister and asked Congress if they could announce who their Chief Ministerial candidate would be if they win in Telangana.

KTR did not spare the BJP in his address, remarking in a satirical tone that Prime Minister Modi was the "God" who increased cylinder prices from Rs 400 to Rs 1,200 and petrol prices from Rs 70 to Rs 100. He also accused Prime Minister Modi of making false promises about repatriating black money and depositing Rs 15 lakh in each Jan Dhan bank account.

Also Read

Now, you can edit sent messages on WhatsApp: How it works and other details

Explained: How to structure your salary to reduce your tax burden

Women returning to work after break find most demand in telecom, HR sectors

Who except Adani has gained from BJP's 10-yr rule, KTR asks PM Modi

Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know

BRS has turned 'loktantra' into 'loottantra' in Telangana: PM Modi

PM Modi inaugurates development projects worth Rs 8,000 crore in Telangana

Who except Adani has gained from BJP's 10-yr rule, KTR asks PM Modi

PM Modi here to sell assets of Telangana, says BRS leader K T Rama Rao

People of Telangana have decided to vote out corrupt BRS govt: PM Modi

Topics : Narendra Modi K T Rama Rao KCR k chandrasekhar rao BS Web Reports Telangana Assembly Indian National Congress BJP MLAs BJP

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 1:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNeeraj ChopraLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesWorld Cup New Zealand Schedule & SquadWorld Space Week 2023Asian Games 2023 October 04 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyGold-Silver Price

Companies News

Vedanta close to raising $3 bn from JP Morgan, Standard Chartered: ReportHow a debt iceberg might turn resources titan Vedanta into Titanic

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand full schedule, squad, timing, streamingAsian Games 2023 Javelin throw Neeraj Chopra live match timing & streaming

India News

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head sent to 7-day police custodyGovt office wall in HP's Dharamsala defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon