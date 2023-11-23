Telangana Assembly Elections LIVE: Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge has said that it is impossible to stop the victory march of the Congress in Assembly polls in Telangana and his party will form the government with a clear majority in December, a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report said. Kharge was addressing the public meetings in Alampur and Nalgonda on Wednesday, Kharge alleged that the BRS, BJP and the AIMIM have joined hands to prevent the Congress victory in Assembly polls but said they would not succeed in their attempts. Telangana polls LIVE: Impossible to stop Cong victory march, says Kharge



Check our complete coverage on Telangana Assembly Elections Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge has said that it is impossible to stop the victory march of the Congress in Assembly polls in Telangana and his party will form the government with a clear majority in December, a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report said. Kharge was addressing the public meetings in Alampur and Nalgonda on Wednesday, Kharge alleged that the BRS, BJP and the AIMIM have joined hands to prevent the Congress victory in Assembly polls but said they would not succeed in their attempts. Telangana polls LIVE: Impossible to stop Cong victory march, says Kharge

Congress, BRS leaders on Wednesday clashed with each other in Yedapally mandal of Bodhan Assembly constituency after a section of people, including a few Congress leaders, confronted BRS candidate Mohammad Shakil for the lack of development in the Bodhan constituency, DC reported.

In other news from the state, Wayanad MP and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Telangana on November 26 to address a public meetin in Kamareddy assembly constituency. Notably, CM is also contesting from the same seat. KCR is contesting from two seats this election, Gajwel and Kamareddy. To challenge, KCR, TPCC President Revanth Reddy is also contesting from Kamareddy.