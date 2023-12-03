Sensex (0.74%)
67481.19 + 492.75
Nifty (0.67%)
20267.90 + 134.75
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
43382.40 + 473.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.70%)
6585.15 + 45.65
Nifty Bank (0.75%)
44814.20 + 332.45
Heatmap

Telangana polls: KCR wins from Gajwel constituency in Siddipet district

Rao, however, lost from Kamareddy, the second constituency he contested

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR)

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 11:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

BRS president and caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday won from the Gajwel Assembly constituency in Siddipet district in the Telangana Legislative Assembly polls.
Rao defeated his nearest BJP rival Eatala Rajender by a margin of 45,031 votes.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Rao, however, lost from Kamareddy, the second constituency he contested.
The BRS lost the elections to the Congress, securing 39 out of the total 119 seats. The Congress bagged 64 seats.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Telangana 2023 LIVE updates: As Congress secures 64 seats, BRS ousted

BRS will establish a special board for transport workers: T Harish Rao

Telangana elections: BRS releases first list, KCR to contest from two seats

Telangana polls: Kaleshwaran project is a waste of public money, says Cong

Telangana polls: BRS' defeat is a loss of people of Telangana, says CM KCR

AIMIM retains its 7 seats, continues to hold sway in Old City of Hyderabad

Telangana election results: All key points as Cong sails to victory

Venkata Reddy emerges as giant slair: Defeats KCR, Revanth in Kamareddy

Telangana Governor accepts CM KCR's resignation following BRS poll loss

Telangana election results: PM Modi, HM Shah thank Telangana voters

Topics : KCR Telangana Congress

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 11:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIndia vs Australia 5th T20 LiveTelangana Election Result Live UpdatesAssembly Election Results LIVE UpdatesRajasthan Elections Results 2023 LiveMP Assembly Election Results LIVEIndia vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon