Telangana polls: KCR wins from Gajwel constituency in Siddipet district

BRS president and caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday won from the Gajwel Assembly constituency in Siddipet district in the Telangana Legislative Assembly polls.

Rao defeated his nearest BJP rival Eatala Rajender by a margin of 45,031 votes.

Rao, however, lost from Kamareddy, the second constituency he contested.

The BRS lost the elections to the Congress, securing 39 out of the total 119 seats. The Congress bagged 64 seats.