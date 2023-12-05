Sensex (0.39%)
Telangana Assembly Election: TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy likely to be next CM

D K Shivakumar has already spoken with Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, and Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy about the decision on the Chief Minister post

Telangana Congress President A. Revanth Reddy

Telangana Congress President A. Revanth Reddy (Photo: PTI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 12:57 PM IST
Telangana Congress President A Revanth Reddy is the foremost candidate in the race to become Telangana's next Chief Minister. To ascertain the CM candidate, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) is conducting a meeting at a private hotel in Hyderabad, according to a report published in The Hindu.

The newspaper cited sources as saying that the All India Congress Committee (AICC) is in favour of Revanth Reddy becoming the CM since he also has the support of a maximum number of MLAs who have said that they support him for the post of Telangana CM.
The ongoing meeting is being conducted under the supervision of AICC observers and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, D K Shivakumar. These observers will take a final call on the matter, and then the team will immediately head to Raj Bhavan to submit the letter to Governor Tamilsai Soundararajan, The Hindu reported.


Other senior leaders in Telangana Congress

D K Shivakumar has already spoken with Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, and Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy about the decision on the Chief Minister post.

Telangana Congress is likely to face challenges taking Uttam Reddy, Rajgopal Reddy, and Venkata Reddy into confidence as they all belong to the Nalgonda district and come from the Reddy community.



When will the oath-taking ceremony take place?

So far, there is no final word on the schedule of the oath-taking ceremony. As things stand, the governor's office has not received any letter from Congress seeking the Governor's time for taking oath. The Hindu report said that the Congress delegation that met the Governor on Sunday night only explained the procedure the party was planning to follow.

Congress leaders in Telangana told The Hindu that the party doesn't want to waste time and form a government at the earliest. A leader said, "Why should we leave scope for resort politics and send a wrong signal to the people?"  

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 12:56 PM IST

