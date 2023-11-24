Sensex (-0.03%)
Telangana elections LIVE: Cong to hold rally in CM KCR's seat Kamareddy

Telangana Elections LIVE: BJP accused CM KCR of working for his family and ignoring the state

Telangana Assembly Elections LIVE: TPCC President Revanth Reddy posted a tweet on X, formerly Twitter and announced the schedule of election rallies. He said, that the party will organise rallies in Nakrekal, Tungathurthi, Alair and Kamareddy assembly constituencies. 

Attacking the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) govt under Chief Minister K Chandrashrekhar Rao, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Natinoal President, J P Nadda said, if the BJP wins the Telangana elections, it will change the landscape and the destiny of Telangana. Nadda accused BRS of nepotism and said, under KCR, it's only his kith and kin that prosper and not Telangana. The BJP's fight is against all such parties that promote 'Parivarvaad'. 

Check our complete coverage on Telangana Assembly elections

Alleging a tardy implementation of the Double Bedroom Housing scheme by the BRS government, Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy said that if Congress comes to power in the state, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will be sent to jail and provided with a "double bedroom," ANI reported.
 
"Many poor people were not given Double Bedroom houses under the scheme, but we will give double bedrooms to KCR in Cherlapally jail because he has looted one lakh crores like a bandicoot and occupied 10,000 acres of land," Revanth Reddy said while addressing an election rally at Huzurabad here on Thursday.


 

Topics : Jagat Prakash Nadda Rahul Gandhi Telangana Assembly Telangana Rashtra Samithi TRS leaders BS Web Reports BJP Indian National Congress KCR k chandrasekhar rao K T Rama Rao Sonia Gandhi

First Published: Nov 24 2023 | 9:39 AM IST

