Sensex (0.74%)
67481.19 + 492.75
Nifty (0.67%)
20267.90 + 134.75
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
43382.40 + 473.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.70%)
6585.15 + 45.65
Nifty Bank (0.75%)
44814.20 + 332.45
Heatmap

Telangana election results: Revanth appreciates KTR's response to results

Reddy contested elections from two seats, Kamareddy and Kodangal. He was leading by 25,757 votes as he secured a total of 85,867 votes in the Kodangal Assembly seat by 4:40 pm

Revanth_Reddy_Roadhshow

Revanth_Reddy_Roadhshow

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 4:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As the Congress party nears victory in Telangana Assembly elections, State Party President A Revanth Reddy spoke with the members of the press about the election results and said that he was happy about K T Rama Rao's remarks about Congress's victory. Revanth Reddy added, "We expect to have a similar cooperation from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) as we run the government in the state."

Revanth Reddy contested elections from two seats, Kamareddy and Kodangal. Revanth Reddy was leading by 25,757 votes as he secured a total of 85,867 votes in the Kodangal Assembly seat by 4:40 pm when 16 of 20 rounds of vote counting had been completed. However, from the other seat, Revanth Reddy was trailing BJP's Venkata Ramana Reddy, who was leading by a margin of 3,514 votes. CM KCR stood at number two position with 46,780 seats and Revanth Reddy stood at third position. This was the status with four more rounds of counting remaining in the Kamareddy Assembly.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

As results stood at 4:40 PM, the Indian National Congress (INC) had won 13 seats in the Telangana Assembly with a lead in 50 seats, taking the total to 63. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) had won eight seats and was leading on 32 seats, a total of 40. The BJP, on the other hand, had won one seat with a lead of eight seats. BJP had secured a respectable vote share of 13.82 per cent in the state as the party aspires to expand its footprint in South India.

Earlier, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao (KTR) took to X, formerly Twitter, and said, "Grateful to the people of Telangana for giving BRS two consecutive terms of Government. Not saddened over the result today, but surely disappointed as it was not in the expected lines for us. But we will take this in our stride as a learning and will bounce back. Congratulations to the Congress party on winning the mandate. Wishing you Good Luck."

Also Read

Explained: How to structure your salary to reduce your tax burden

Telangana Assembly elections results 2023: Who is leading at 11:30 am?

Telangana 2023 LIVE updates: Revanth Reddy appreciates KTR remarks on loss

If CM KCR is allowed another term, he will further loot Telangana: TPCC

Telangana polls: TPCC Prez Reddy accuses BRS of moral code violation

Congress will fulfil Telangana people's aspirations: Revanth Reddy

Telangana election result: KCR trails at number 3 from Kamareddy, BJP leads

Congress to cements its position in Southern India with Telangana win

Telangana Assembly elections results 2023: Who is leading at 2:30 pm?

Telangana Assembly elections results 2023: Who is leading at 1:30 pm?

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Telangana Rashtra Samithi Telangana govt Telangana Assembly BS Web Reports KCR K T Rama Rao revanth Indian National Congress BJP

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 4:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTelangana Election Result Live UpdatesAssembly Election Results LIVE UpdatesRajasthan Elections Results 2023 LiveMP Assembly Election Results LIVEIndia vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon