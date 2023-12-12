Sensex (-0.54%)
69551.03 -377.50
Nifty (-0.43%)
20906.40 -90.70
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
6753.90 -10.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.39%)
44555.75 -173.40
Nifty Bank (-0.46%)
47097.55 -216.70
Heatmap

Animal Box Office Collection Day 12: Ranbir movie slows down at box office

Animal movie earning slows after 11 days of dominance at the box office. On day 11, the movie had the lowest one-day collection, 13.85 crore. Check the latest update here

Animal movie

Animal movie

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 4:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Animal is going strong at the box office even after 11 days, and the stupendous journey of the box office collection is still on. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna. 

This is the first collaboration of Ranbir Kapoor and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who earlier directed movies like Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The movie has set the box office on fire, breaking several records and creating new milestones every day. The movie has grossed over Rs 400 crore in just 11 days, and most probably, the movie will touch the Rs 450 crore mark today. 

Animal Box Office Collection Day 12

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie has so far collected Rs 4.95 crore on Day 12 and it is sure going to earn way more. As can be seen from the trends, after the second Sunday, the pace of the collections has slowed significantly as the movie has collected only R 13.85 crore on day 11 (Monday) and Tuesday may go even lower.

However, Animal has minted Rs 445.12 crore net in India and globally the movie has raked in 737.5 crore. The movie has shattered many records at the box office. The movie has outcompeted Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur, which was released on the same date.

Animal revolves around a toxic relationship between father and son, where the father doesn't spend time with their family due to his busy schedule. One day, when Balbir Singh (Anil Kapoor) got shot by some unknown persons, his son Ranvijay (Ranbir Kapoor) returned from the USA for revenge. 

About Animal 

The movie is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga who also edited the movie. Animal was produced by Krishan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani and Pranay Reddy Vanga under Bhadrakali Pictures, T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios.

The movie was released in theatres on December 1, 2023.

Also Read

Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 6: Movie inches closer to ₹60 crore

Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 10: Movie gets big boost on weekend

Animal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranbir's movie continues to roar

Animal Box Office Collection Day 10: Ranbir movie close to 450 crore mark

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Deol's movie enters its second weekend

Happy B'day Rajinikanth: From Amitabh to Dhanush, stars wish Thalaivar

Ahead of Dunki movie release, Shah Rukh Khan visits Vaishno Devi shrine

Golden Globe Awards 2024: Barbenheimer receives the most nominations

Animal Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranbir's movie soon to cross Rs 500 cr

Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 11: All about Vicky's film on weekday

Topics : Indian Box Office Box office Ranbir Kapoor

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 4:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityiQOO 12 India Launch TodayGold Price TodayAdani GroupArticle 370TCS Share PriceBudget 2024

Companies

BBC World Service India to restructure shareholding for FDI norm complianceAdani Group contractor probed by govt resurfaces under a new name

Technology News

iQOO 12 India launch today: Know specifications, watch livestream, and moreCorning to set up Rs 1,000 crore Gorilla Glass facility in Tamil Nadu

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', min temperature remains below 7 degreesCP to Mandi House: You must pay double parking fees at 91 spots in Delhi

Economy News

India's domestic aviation capacity soars beyond pre-pandemic levelStates' gross fiscal deficit below Budget Estimate for a 2nd yr: RBI report
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon