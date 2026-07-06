Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer Alpha received mixed reviews upon its release, with some viewers praising it as the first female-led spy film in the YRF Spy Universe while others were less impressed.

The movie recorded the weakest opening in the YRF spy universe. However, despite a modest start, it showed growth over the weekend and crossed ₹50 crore worldwide within its first three days.

On July 3, 2026, the Bollywood action-thriller spy movie Alpha released in theatres across the globe.

About Alpha box office update

Sacnilk reports that Alia Bhatt-Sharvari's Alpha made ₹9.25 crore in 7,534 shows on its opening day. The movie made ₹13.25 crore from 7,439 shows on Sunday. The figures were followed by Saturday's earnings of ₹11.50 crore.

More about the Alpha box office report

As the first female-led spy film in the YRF spy universe, Alpha represents a major shift for the franchise. Male superstars fronted all of its predecessors.

The director of the 2026 Hindi-language action thriller Alpha is Shiv Rawail. Produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, this film marks the seventh installment of the YRF Spy Universe and stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor.