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BTS comeback creates history with 18.4 mn Netflix views; 100K attend live

Netflix viewership records were broken by K-pop group BTS's comeback concert. An estimated 18.4 million people worldwide watched the concert live on Netflix, the streaming giant said on Wednesday

BTS

BTS creates history with 18.4 mn Netflix views

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2026 | 4:37 PM IST

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K-pop superstars BTS shattered Netflix viewership records with their comeback performance, drawing an estimated 18.4 million viewers for the live broadcast. The streaming giant confirmed the figures on Wednesday.
 
The seven-member group is set to kick off their Arirang World Tour on April 9 in Goyang, South Korea. The extensive 2026–27 tour will feature 82 concerts across 34 cities spanning Asia, North America, Europe and Latin America. Tickets for shows in South Korea, North America and Europe were snapped up within hours of going on sale.

About the BTS comeback live concert

The livestream drew one of the highest audiences ever recorded for a live event, underscoring the group’s massive global pull. Notably, their influence appears to have only grown stronger during their time apart, reflecting sustained fan engagement and worldwide popularity.
 
 
According to Netflix, the live broadcast of BTS: The Comeback from Seoul's Gwanghwamun Square placed first in 24 countries and made it into the weekly Top 10 in 80. The streaming service further stated that so-called first-party data was the source of their projections.

More about the BTS comeback concert

In addition to singing along to the group's hits and waving a sea of glowsticks, fans raised their phones to record the performance on enormous screens that were positioned throughout the auditorium. For the concert, over 15,000 police officers and security guards were called in, and surrounding venues and highways were blocked.

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In addition to their comeback, the concert also marked the release of Arirang, their fifth studio album. The blossoming boy band's Korean identity is said to be reflected in the album, which was published on Friday. The label claims that on its first day, it sold close to four million copies. 

The K-Pop, BTS

Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook make up BTS, which was founded in 2010. They co-write and co-produce a large portion of their songs. They have grown to be the most well-known musical group in the world throughout the years, igniting the K-pop fever all over the world.
 
After a year-long break due to mandatory military service, BTS, one of the largest and most well-known musical groups in the world, performed live for the first time. The group's label, HYBE, claims that over 100,000 people attended the concert in central Seoul. 
 

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First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 4:37 PM IST

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