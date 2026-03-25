Spotify's SongDNA feature will show who's behind your favourite songs

Spotify has introduced a new feature called SongDNA in beta for users in India. The feature is designed to help listeners understand how a song comes together by showing the people, influences, and connections behind it. According to the company, the feature aims to make music discovery more interactive while giving more visibility to creators involved in a track. SongDNA is rolling out in beta to Spotify Premium users, including Premium Lite, Standard, and Platinum plans, starting March 24.

What is SongDNA?

According to the company, SongDNA is a new experience built into the Now Playing screen on the Spotify app . It allows users to explore details such as songwriters, producers, and collaborators behind a track. Users can also see if a song includes samples, interpolations, or has inspired cover versions. The feature works through a card that appears while listening to supported tracks. By tapping on it, listeners can dive deeper into the creative background of a song.

Spotify SongDNA: How it works

According to the company, users need to open the Now Playing screen while listening to a song on the Spotify mobile app. From there, they can scroll down to find the SongDNA card. Once opened, it shows contributors, related works, and creative links connected to the track. Users can tap on any name or element to explore more music and connections.

Spotify said that it creates a chain of discovery, where users can move from one artist or collaborator to another, exploring how different songs and creators are linked. According to Spotify, the feature is meant to highlight the wider creative community behind music, including songwriters, producers, and engineers.

Spotify added that the data shown in SongDNA comes from artists, their teams, and community contributions. Artists and labels can also manage and review this information through Spotify for Artists.

As mentioned in the Spotify blog, SongDNA adds another layer to music discovery by helping users go beyond just listening. It sits alongside existing features like About the Song, but focuses more on connections between tracks and creators. The feature is currently available in beta for Premium users on Android and iOS, and Spotify plans to expand it more widely in the coming weeks.