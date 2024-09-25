Business Standard
Home / Entertainment / Devara Advance Booking: Jr NTR's movie likely to receive 100-crore opening

Devara Advance Booking: Jr NTR's movie likely to receive 100-crore opening

Koratala Siva's directorial Devara Part 1 features Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. The movie garnered over Rs 50 crore in pre-sales

Jr NTR

Jr NTR

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Devara: Part 1 is likely to become the biggest opener for Jr NTR as a solo lead. The movie has started selling tickets worth Rs 50 crore, which also includes $2 million in the United States of America in pre-sales.  

It has sold over 6.88 lakh tickets in pre-sales in India worth Rs 30 crore. The Telugu version contributed a lion's share in the movie's pre-sales followed by the Tamil version. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to industry trade, Sacnilk, the movie has raked in a total of Rs 17.46 crore excluding block seats followed by a Tamil version that garnered Rs 2.03 lakh on September 25. The Hindi version has also done well at the ticket counter. 
 

Devara is likely to become Jr NTR's biggest solo opener in a single lead at the worldwide box office as it is likely to open at Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. 

For Jr NTR, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava or Aravinda Sametha is his highest-grossing Telugu movie at the worldwide box office. It minted around Rs 58 crore in worldwide gross collection.

The Devara movie songs have garnered a positive response creating buzz among fans. Although the two trailers have received mixed reactions, at the end of the day what really matters is how fans receive it. Despite all this, one thing is confirmed: the movie is going to be the biggest opener for Jr NTR as a solo lead actor and very likely it is going to cross the 100-crore mark worldwide. 

The movie is jointly produced by Yuvasudha Arts and N. T. R. Arts,  and it will be released in two parts.

More From This Section

1st wedding anniversary of Parineeti and Raghav

Parineeti and Raghav celebrated their 1st wedding anniversary in Maldives

Paris Fashion Week 2024

Paris Fashion Week 2024: B'wood actresses Aishwarya and Alia own the runway

Despite BMS warning, reselling platforms list Coldplay tickets for Rs 3L

Despite BMS warning, reselling platforms list Coldplay tickets for Rs 3L

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama to re-release in theatres this October

OTT, Streaming, movies, tv

OTT releases for this weekend: Binge-watch these top shows of the week

Who is the director of Devara: Part 1?

The Jr NTR starrer Devara: Part 1 is directed by Koratala Siva.

Devara: Part 1 Cast

Jr NTR starrer Devara: Part 1 also features Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Murali Sharma and Shruti Marathe in lead roles. 

What is the release date of Devara: Part 1?

Devara is scheduled to release on September 27, 2024. 

Devara: Part 1 Trailer



Also Read

Coldplay concert 2025

Coldplay Abu Dhabi tickets: All you need to know about its booking details

Urmila Matondkar

Actor Urmila Matondkar files for divorce after eight years of marriage

Bigg Boss Season 18 promo release

Bigg Boss Season 18: Check premiere date, time, contestants and more

International Emmy Awards 2024

International Emmy Awards 2024: Check complete list of nomination

squid game

Squid Game teaser out: Seong Gi-hun returns into another survival game

Topics : Entertainment Indian Box Office Saif Ali Khan movies Movie tickets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJammu & Kashmir Assembly Election LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableMarket TodayManba Finance IPOEasemytrip Share Price TodayBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon