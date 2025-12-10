Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 05:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dhurandhar races past ₹150 cr in 5 days, becoming Ranveer's biggest hit yet

Dhurandhar races past ₹150 cr in 5 days, becoming Ranveer's biggest hit yet

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is unstoppable. The movie has achieved another milestone by crossing the Rs 150 crore mark in just five days. The film was released on Dec 5, 2025

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Dhurandhar Day 5 collection: Dhurandhar, headlined by Ranveer Singh, continues its stunning box office run, smashing past the ₹150-crore mark within just five days — only 72 hours after storming into the ₹100-crore club. 
 
Marking Aditya Dhar’s big directorial return after the 2019 blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike, the film recorded a strong surge on December 9, swiftly recovering from Monday’s 46% dip with a healthy 15% uptick. The momentum now firmly positions Dhurandhar to extend its lead at the domestic box office.

Breakdown of box office collection, including day-wise:
 
Dhurandhar India Net Collection (5 days): Approximately ₹152.75 crore.
 
Dhurandhar Worldwide Collection (5 days): Approximately ₹224.75 crore.

Day 1- Rs 28.00 - 28.60 cr
Day 2- Rs 32.00 - 33.10 cr
Day 3- Rs 43.00 - 44.80 cr
Day 4- Rs 23.00 - 24.30 cr
Day 5- Rs~26.50 (early estimates).

More about the ‘Dhurandhar’ box office report

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh lauded the movie's performance and provided in-depth analysis on social media, highlighting its remarkable box office trend.
 
He stated, "UNSTOPPABLE - UNSHAKABLE... #Dhurandhar has set the box office on fire, passes the make-or-break Monday test with distinction marks... East, West, North, South - it's #Dhurandhar mania across the board. The film is outstanding at national multiplex chains, while the heartland remained excellent as well on the decisive Monday."
 
He further added, "At several centres, the Monday [Day 4] business was higher than Friday [Day 1] - a rarity that occurs only when the word of mouth is extraordinary. Let's be loud and clear: #Dhurandhar is not going to slow down anytime soon... It is now set for a long, glorious run."

Dhurandhar to become Ranveer Singh's highest grosser in recent years

Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Sara Arjun, and Saumya Tandon are among the other actors in Dhurandhar. It is currently headed toward being Ranveer's most successful film in six years, post-pandemic. It appears that Dhurandhar is now considering Ranveer's other huge blockbuster, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which is directed by Karan Johar.
 
Sacnilk, a trade tracker, reports that the movie had made Rs 152.75 crore in just 5 days. It has already surpassed Zoya Akhtar's 2019 smash Gully Boy, which earned Rs 139.63 crore in its lifespan at the domestic box office, and Ranveer's 2021 sports feature 83 (Rs 107.31 crore). 
 
Ranveer starred in Rohit Shetty's 2018 cop comedy Simmba, which made Rs 295 crore at the Indian box office over its run, before the pandemic. It looks like it would take some time for Dhurandhar to surpass Simmba and Uri: The Surgical Strike, Aditya Dhar's directorial debut. In 2019, the Vicky Kaushal film brought in Rs 244.14 crore.
 

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

