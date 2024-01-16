Sensex (    %)
                        
Animal movie OTT release: Here's when and where to watch the movie

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal' will soon be released on the OTT platform. As per reports, the movie is going to be released on January 26 on Netflix

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2024 | 11:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

After doing a whopping business at the box office, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal movie is all set to entertain the audience on a smaller screen. The movie is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and it became the talk of the town in no time. 

As per industry tracker, Sacnilk, the movie has minted over 550 crore net in India, and the worldwide collection of the movie is more than 900 crore.
Despite being in controversy, Animal managed to attract fans to the theatres. It became the ninth-highest-grossing Hindi movie and the highest-grossing A-rated movie.

After shattering several records, the movie is all set to make its debut on the OTT platform.

When and where to watch Animal?

The craze of movies is still there among Ranbir fans, and most of his fans who missed the movie in theatres are desperately waiting for its OTT release. As per reports, the movie will be released on January 26 on Netflix.

Will there be any additional scenes?

The duration of the Animal movie was 3 hours and 21 minutes. However, the director of the movie, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, hinted that there will be some more scenes added to the movie released on OTT. In one of his interviews, the director said, "One thing I felt was I should have left the 3 hours 30 minutes instead of 3 hours 21 minutes. I don’t know why I edited those 8-9 minutes. Now, I will be using those 5-6 minutes extra.”

What is the film about?

The movie revolves around a complex relationship between a father and a son. Balbir gives no attention to his son, Ranvijay Singh. Ranvijay tries everything to gain his father's attention, creating an obsessive pattern in him. The obsession leads him to become a dangerous criminal whom everyone fears.

Courtroom drama over OTT release

Cine1 Studios Private Limited, which co-produced the movie, sued another producer T-series over non-payment compliance with contractual obligations.

Cine1 asked the court to stop the release of Animal on OTT on January 26, 2024, until it paid its dues and rendered a collection of the movie.

In response to that, T-Series lawyer advocate Amit Sibal stated that Cine1 had renounced its rights for 2.2 crore. He also mentioned that the company concealed the document from the court and thus was not entitled to relief.

First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 11:11 AM IST

