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Home / Education / News / Assam Class 10 Result 2026 expected on April 10: Here's what to Know

Assam Class 10 Result 2026 expected on April 10: Here's what to Know

Assam HSLC Class 10 Result 2026 is expected on April 10, though the official date and time are yet to be confirmed. The exams were conducted from February 10 to 27, 2026

Assam Class 10 Result 2026

Assam HSLC Result 2026 on 10 April, Check Time & LinkAssam HSLC Result 2026 on 10 April, Check Time & Link

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 1:53 PM IST

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The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) is expected to make an official announcement today regarding the Assam HSLC Result 2026. As per current updates, the Class 10 results are likely to be declared on April 10, 2026, though the exact time is yet to be confirmed.
 
The HSLC exams 2026 were among the largest school-level examinations in the state, with nearly 4 lakh students appearing. Once the results are released, students will be able to access their scorecards via official websites and digital platforms, and plan their next steps for higher secondary admissions.

Assam HSLC 2026 exam date and time

The Assam Class 10 (HSLC) examinations 2026 were conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam from February 10 to 27, 2026. The theory exams were held in two shifts: a morning session from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon, and an afternoon session from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.
 
 
The examination schedule began with MIL/English on February 10, followed by Social Science (February 13), English (February 16), General Mathematics (February 20), and General Science (February 23). The exams concluded on February 26 and 27 with optional subjects such as Advanced Mathematics and Retail Trade. Practical examinations had been conducted earlier, on January 28 and 29, 2026. 

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Assam 10th Result 2026: How to check the result online?

·        Visit the official website at sebaonline.org
 
·        Press on the Result tab and find the HSLC Result 2026 link
 
·        Fill in the year you appeared in and the roll number.
 
·        Submit the information
 
·        Download and save the result for later reference.

How to download Assam HSLC Scorecard 2026?

·        Visit the official website at sebaonline.org
 
·        Click on the link “HSLC Result 2026”
 
·        Fill in your roll number and required details
 
·        Fill in the captcha code and click on 'Submit'
 
·        Your result will display on the screen
 
·        Download and take a printout of the scorecard. 

Details on the Assam HSLC Scorecard 2026 Scorecard

·        Student name
 
·        Roll number
 
·        Subject-wise marks
 
·        Total marks
 
·        Division/Grade
 
·        Pass/Fail status.

Assam 10th Result 2026 marking scheme

·   Minimum passing: Students must achieve a minimum of 30 per cent in every subject.
 
·   Theory vs Internal Assessment: Must pass both stages. For a 100-mark total, the split is usually 90 marks for theory and 10 marks for internals.
 
·   Grace Marks Policy: SEBA typically provides grace marks, up to three to five per cent, to students who are on the verge of passing but fall short in one or two subjects. 
 

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Topics : exam results Assam Board result Assam board results Class 10 results

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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 1:53 PM IST

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