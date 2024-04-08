Sensex (    %)
                             
Kangana Ranaut buys a brand new Mercedes Maybach after joining politics

Kangana Ranaut recently bought another Mercedes Maybach worth 2.43 crore soon after she joined politics. She will contest from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut was seen in Mumbai with her newly bought car Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS. She was dressed in flowing white attire and was clicked by paparazzi when she came out from a salon and entered into her new car. Kangana just added another luxury car to her collection worth Rs 2.43 crore. 

She already has an existing S680 amounting to Rs 3.6 crore. However, there is no such information about whether she traded her previous car or simply expanded her collection with another car from the same brand.
The Queen actress recently made news by entering into politics and joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She will fight in the Lok Sabha election from the Mandi Constituency in Himachal Pradesh. She will next feature in 'Emergency' which is a movie based on Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

According to a Men's XP report, the actress also owns a BMW 7-series 730 LD, a Mercedes GLE 350D SUV and an Audi Q3. She also owns two properties in Mumbai; one is her office and another is her home.

Kangana's entry into politics

Kangana recently joined the BJP to contest from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency. In one of her rallies, she mentioned that this is the election of PM Narendra Modi and if people vote for her, it would go to the Prime Minister. 


In one of her public meetings held in the Sundernagar area of Mandi district on April 4, she said that the BJP is not run by leaders, but by its workers.

In the speech, the actress assured that there wouldn't be any shortage in the area. She mentioned that she has got the name in the country and across the world due to her work in the film industry. "I feel that till now I have not done anything that the people should elect me as their representative," she added.

Topics : Kangana Ranaut Mercedes Maybach Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

