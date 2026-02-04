Salman Khan joins Ranveer's Dhurandhar 2? Viral photo leaves fans guessing

Is Salman Khan making a stealthy entry into the Dhurandhar universe? Social media is buzzing after a viral photograph reignited speculation about the superstar’s possible appearance in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. With Ranveer Singh leading the sequel, the images have sparked fresh curiosity over whether Bollywood’s biggest crowd-puller is set for an unexpected cameo.

Salman Khan in Dhurandhar 2?

But according to a number of media rumours, Salman Khan is also expected to play "Bade Sahab" in Dhurandhar 2. In order to make the sequel ‘greater than the first film,’ the producers reportedly intended to bring him on board.

Online rumours that Salman Khan would portray Bade Sahab in the sequel caused the hype to gather speed. According to industry rumours, he was contacted by the producers to increase the movie's scope and popularity. Nevertheless, neither the production crew nor director Aditya Dhar have confirmed these rumors.

At first glance, the image appears to be in harmony with the Dhurandhar colour tones, which piques fans' interest. However, a deeper examination reveals that the image may simply be artificial intelligence (AI)-generated.

About the Dhurandhar 2 teaser

With the release of the movie's title, first poster, and teaser this week, Ranveer Singh formally began the teaser process. He is depicted on the billboard wearing a black trench coat and sporting wild hair against a flaming red background. In contrast to the first movie, it signals a darker and more violent turn for his character, Hamza.

Intense fighting scenes from all over Pakistan can be seen in the trailer that Singh and a few other members of the film's team posted on Instagram. Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal are shown in passing in the trailer, suggesting a strong cast.

More about the Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar's sequel follows the first film's huge success. The first promo look of the sequel received an A (Adults Only) certificate from the CBFC last month. The teaser's authorised duration of one minute and 48 seconds indicates a brisk, gripping sneak peek that adheres to the gritty action-thriller tone of the franchise.