Demon Slayer to end with Infinity Castle Arc in a theatrical trilogy

Demon Slayer fans are surprised as its journey is going to end with the release of a thrilling trilogy after an exciting season 4. Here's all you need to know

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Great news for all anime fans as ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ will end its journey with a theatrical release. Fans were desperately waiting for another season after the thrilling season 4 final episode. But makers surprised everyone with the announcement of the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle film.

The makers shared a press release confirming that Crunchyroll had acquired the theatrical rights and was ready to bring an epic trilogy to the cinemas.
The years-long battle between Demon Slayers and Demon Lord Muzan will come to an end with the final arc of the Infinity Castle trilogy. The makers announced that the movie will be released across the world excluding Asian territories including Japan, along with Sony Pictures Entertainment.

The Hollywood Reporter quoted Rahul Purini, president of Crunchyroll, who mentioned that Churchyroll is thrilled to bring this trilogy of films to fans on the big screen. “It promises to be one of the truly epic and consequential pop-cultural events of our time when it hits theatres," Purini said. 
The finale will witness the clash at Ubuyashiki's residence. Although injured, still Muzan unleashed his power and sent Hashira and Tanjiro into the infinity castle, a terrifying new dimension. The ending of the cliffhanger set the stage for the upcoming trilogy, which will adapt the final arc of Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series.

Season 4 served as a crucial training arc for Tanjiro and his allies. In preparation for their final showdown with Demon King, Muzan Kibutsuji, they had undergone hard training under the guidance of the elite Hashira. 

Demon Slayer was originally released in 2018 and entertains audiences all over the world with its heart-wrenching story, stunning visuals, and action-packed battles. The movie revolves around Tanjiro Kamado, a young man who joins the Demon Slayer Corps after his family is slaughtered by Muzan and his sister, Nezuko, and turns into a demon. Tanjiro's determination to find a cure for Nezuko and avenge his fallen family fuels his journey.

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

