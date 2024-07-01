Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

July 2024 upcoming series: Check the latest shows hitting OTT this month

There are several OTT series set to release this month, including Mirzapur, Pill, Showtime, Tribhuvan Mishra and more. Here are the best July 2024 upcoming series

movies, OTT

July 2024 upcoming series

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 2:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Many thrilling and entertaining web series are released on different OTT platforms, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, etc every month. This month is no exception as several delayed OTT web series are going to be released. Fans are desperately waiting for some of the July 2024 upcoming web series, including, Mirzapur 3, Showtime, Suits, etc.

July 2024 upcoming web series

Mirzapur

One of the most awaited series, Mirzapur, is finally ready with the third instalment of the series. The series features Ali Fazal, Vijay Varma, Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, and Rasika Dugal. The series is directed by Gurmeet Singh and Anand Iyer. The first season of Mirzapur was released in 2018, the second in 2020 and the third season is set to be released on July 5, 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Release Date: July 5, 2024
Where to Watch: Prime Video

Commander Karan Saxena

An action series featuring Gurmeet Choudhary, Iqbal Khan and Hruta Durgule is set to be released on Disney+ Hotstar. It is set to stream from July 8, 2024. The series revolves around a RAW agent unravelling a high-stakes mystery amidst political intrigue and betrayal. It was directed by Jatin Wagle and produced by Rajeshwar Nair and Krishnan Iyer.

Release Date: July 8, 2024
Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Showtime

The drama series Showtime is set to release on July 12. It features Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, Mahima Makwana, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles. It is a Hindi-language drama series that delves into the Bollywood world, production houses and how they function. It shares power tussles, off-camera fights, and backstage areas of Bollywood. The series is directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar and it explores Raghu Khanna's redemption and ambition. 

More From This Section

Cannes Film Festival

Hina Khan reveals stage 3 breast cancer; Know more about symptoms and cure

Kangana Ranaut, kangana

B'wood actor Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' will now release on September 6

movies, OTT

OTT releases this week: Here are the top 5 movies, shows to watch at home

Gun shooting, mass shooting

Florida rapper Julio Foolio murdered in Tampa after his b'day celebration

Monkey Man

Will Dev Patel's Monkey Man release in India? Here's what we know


Release Date: July 12
Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Pill

Reetesh Deshmukh is set to debut on OTT platforms with the release of the upcoming series, Pill. It is a riveting tale of good versus evil through the whistleblower's earnest fight against the dark and corrupt world of the pharmaceutical industry.

It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP movies and is created by Raj Kumar Gupta and it stars actor Pavan Malhotra in a pivotal role. 

Release Date:  July 12, 2024
Where to Watch: Jio Cinema

Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper

Amrit Raj directed Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper is a drama series which is an ordinary man's wild ride through chaos and secrets as he finds himself in the world of comedic mishaps as he becomes the target of a dangerous gang of halwaais. The movie features Manav Kaul and Tillotama Shome in pivotal roles. It is produced by Ram Sampath.

Release Date: Jul 18, 2024
Where to Watch: Netflix

Lady in the Lake

The seven-part limited series features Natalie Portman and Moses Ingram. Alma Har’el directed 'Lady in the Lake' will release two episodes of Apple TV+ on Friday, June 19, releasing new episodes through August 23. The series features Y’lan Noel, Brett Gelman, Byron Bowers, Noah Jupe, and Josiah Cross in key roles.

Release Date: July 19, 2024
Where to Watch: Apple TV+

Also Read

Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD audience reaction: Fans call it visual spectacle, blockbuster

Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD advance booking going strong, movie may earn Rs 200 crore

Indian 2 trailer is out

Indian 2 trailer is out; Kamal Haasan is back in his Senapathy avatar

Karan Johar

Popular talk show Koffee with Karan set to return in 2025, Johar confirms

Nagarjun

Nagarjuna apologises after bodyguard pushes away disabled fan, check video

Topics : Entertainment Bollywood movies web series

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 2:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon