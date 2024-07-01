Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Prabhas-starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD' crosses Rs 500 cr mark at global box office

Mounted on a reported budget of Rs 600 crore, the multilingual movie features a star-studded cast of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan

kalki

Kalki 2898 AD had a global release on Thursday in six languages. (File Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Director Nag Ashwin's 3D sci-fi spectacle "Kalki 2898 AD" has grossed Rs 555 crore worldwide at the box office in its opening weekend, the makers said on Monday.
Mounted on a reported budget of Rs 600 crore, the multilingual movie features a star-studded cast of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Previously titled "Project K", "Kalki 2898 AD" is billed as a fusion of the Hindu epic Mahabharata and science fiction and is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.
Vyjayanthi Movies shared the latest box office figures on its official X page, with the caption: "555 CRORES & counting

"The BIGGEST FORCES are dominating the GLOBAL BOX OFFICE, show no signs of slowing down #Kalki2898AD #EpicBlockbusterKalki @SrBachchan @ikamalhaasan #Prabhas @deepikapadukone @nagashwin7 @DishPatani @Music_Santhosh @VyjayanthiFilms @Kalki2898AD @saregamaglobal @saregamasouth."

The film had a global release on Thursday in six languages: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English.
In a separate post, the banner said the Hindi version of "Kalki 2898 AD" crossed Rs 115 crore (net box office collection) in the first weekend in India.
According to Prathyangira Cinemas, which released the movie in the US, by earning $10.5 million "Kalki 2898 AD" has become the "highest grossing first weekend film in North America for any Indian film".
The movie also stars Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee and Shobhana. It is reportedly the most expensive feature film in Indian cinema history.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD audience reaction: Fans call it visual spectacle, blockbuster

Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD advance booking going strong, movie may earn Rs 200 crore

Amitabh Bachchan

Kalki 2898 AD: Big B hails Nag Ashwin's vision, says admiration never stops

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone co-founded 82°E partners with Reliance Retail's Tira

Rihanna

Anant-Radhika pre-wedding: Rihanna's 'massive' 12-foot luggage in Jamnagar

Topics : Kamal Haasan Deepika Padukone Amitabh Bachchan Baahubali Prabhas

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon