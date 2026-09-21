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New OTT releases this week: What to watch on Netflix, Prime Video & more

This week's OTT releases bring a diverse mix of films and series across genres and streaming platforms. Check out the full list of titles, release dates, and platforms below

Shaque: Trust No One OTT release

OTT releases this week (September 21-27, 2026)

Princess Sonika New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2026 | 4:09 PM IST

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A fresh week brings a new line-up of films and series across major streaming platforms. Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Apple TV, and ZEE5 are rolling out several anticipated titles, offering viewers plenty to choose from.
 
From crime thrillers and suspenseful dramas to comedies and reality shows, this week’s OTT slate spans a wide range of genres. Here’s a look at the major OTT releases of the week, along with their release dates, streaming platforms, cast, and what each title is about.

Top 5 OTT releases to watch this week

Shaque: Trust No One
 
·        Release Date: September 24, 2026
 
·        Where to Watch: Netflix
 

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Shaque: Trust No One, a psychological mystery thriller centred on a mother's 9-year hunt for her lost kid, marks Parineeti Chopra's television debut.
 
As the probe progressively raises concerns about the people closest to her, the series follows her unrelenting hunt for answers. Rensil D'Silva and Siddharth P. Malhotra created the series, and D'Silva is the director.
 
Brothers
 
·        Release Date: September 23, 2026
 
·        Where to Watch: Apple TV
 
Longtime friends and True Detective co-stars Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson reunite in the eight-episode comedy series Brothers. The two actors portray fictionalised versions of themselves whose lives are upended when they discover a family secret that dates back decades and raises the possibility that they are actually brothers.
 
The narrative starts when Woody and his family travel to Matthew's ranch in Austin following the failure of his daughter's wedding. September 23 will mark the release of the first two episodes, with a new episode airing every Wednesday until November 4.
 
Agadha
 
·        Release Date: September 25, 2026
 
·        Where to Watch: ZEE5
 
M S Raju is the author and director of the Telugu supernatural horror thriller, Agadha. The movie, which debuted in theatres on August 14, will now make its exclusive OTT debut on ZEE5. Mahadevi, a young woman with spiritual powers that enable her to battle evil spirits, is the protagonist of the tale.
 
Mahadevi returns to her hometown when her cousin Mahima commits herself after visiting Shikawa, a forbidden forest cave. When Mahima's teenage sister Harini starts acting strangely, things take a worse turn. Mahadevi, determined to learn the truth, ventures inside the forbidden cave and encounters Agadha, an ancient magical being.
 
UNABOMBER
 
Release Date: September 25, 2026
 
Where to Watch: Netflix
 
A character-focused examination of Ted Kaczynski and his journey from Harvard brilliance to domestic terrorist is provided in the psychological crime thriller UNABOMBER.
 
The movie examines Kaczynski's life and development, emphasising the psychological and personal aspects of one of the most well-known criminal cases in American history. The movie will be available for streaming on Netflix throughout the week of September 21–27. 
 
Hunkkaar: The Roar
 
·        Release Date: September 25, 2026
 
·        Where to Watch: JioHotstar
 
In the sociothriller and courtroom drama Hunkkaar: The Roar, a teenage girl accuses a well-known and influential spiritual figure of sexual abuse. Eventually, her struggle for justice transcends the courtroom and grows into a more significant national issue. Thousands of people are standing with the spiritual leader as she battles the legal system. Karan Kapadia and Nitya Mehra are the directors of the series. 
 

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First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 4:07 PM IST