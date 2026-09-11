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OTT releases this week: New films and web series to watch this weekend

This week brings a fresh lineup of OTT releases spanning comedy, political crime, period drama and animation, with The Revolutionaries, Ghamasaan and more set to stream.

The Revolutionaries OTT release

OTT releases this week

Princess Sonika New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

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The Revolutionaries, a period action drama starring Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta, Bhuvan Bam and Gurfateh Pirzada, and Ghamasaan, a high-stakes political crime thriller starring Arshad Warsi and Pratik Gandhi, are among this week's major releases, offering plenty for binge-watchers.
 
This weekend's OTT lineup features a variety of new films and web series across Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and ZEE5. Notable releases include Vishwanath & Sons starring Suriya, Magudam starring Vishal, and CrunchLabs Season 5 featuring Mark Rober.

Top 5 OTT releases to watch this weekend

The Revolutionaries 
OTT Release Date: September 11, 2026
Where to watch: Prime Video

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The lives of young Indian freedom fighters who took part in the armed struggle against British colonial rule are explored in this Hindi period drama, starring Bhuvan Bam, Pratibha Ranta, Rohit Saraf and Gurfateh Pirzada.
 
 
Magudam 
OTT Release Date: September 11, 2026
Where to watch: Prime Video
 
This Tamil action thriller, starring Vishal Krishna, Anjali, Dushara Vijayan and John Vijay, marks Vishal's directorial debut. The story revolves around love, betrayal and revenge, and follows an ageing assassin named Linga, a corporate employee and a gangster whose lives become intertwined.
 
Ghamasaan 
OTT Release Date: September 11, 2026
Where to watch: ZEE5
 
This Hindi action thriller, starring Pratik Gandhi, Arshad Warsi, Ishita Dutta and Rajpal Yadav, centres on IPS officer Aditya as he takes on the notorious dacoit Maharaj in a complex conflict where crime and power are closely intertwined.
 
Vishwanath & Sons 
OTT Release Date: September 11, 2026
Where to watch: Netflix
 
This Tamil romantic drama, starring Suriya, Mamitha Baiju, Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon, centres on Sanjay Vishwanath, a skilled pistol shooter whose life takes an unexpected turn when Maddy, a much younger woman, declares her love for him. 
 
Mark Rober's CrunchLabs Season 5 
OTT Release Date: September 12, 2026
Where to watch: Netflix
 
Former NASA engineer and YouTube creator Mark Rober returns with another season of massive engineering builds, scientific experiments and creative challenges, aimed at making STEM fun and engaging for viewers of all ages. 
 

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First Published: Sep 11 2026 | 5:16 PM IST