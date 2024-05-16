Injured Aishwarya heads to Cannes with daughter Aaradhya, fans concerned

Cannes Film Festival--regular Aishwarya Rai is expected to walk the red carpet this year again. Last night, Aishwarya was seen at the airport with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, heading for Cannes. However, it was her right arm, in a sling, that left her fans concerned.





Although the actor kept quiet about the injury, fans took to social media to express concern in comments. Photographs and videos of Aishwarya and Aaradhya are presently doing rounds of the web showing the 'Devdas' actor with her right arm in a sling. She kept it relaxed at the airport in a black top and matching pants, and layered it with an oversized blue trench coat.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for Cannes 2024: Netizens react

Reacting to her injury several fans raised concerns in the comments. One fan said, "OMG she will walk Cannes with injured hands, God bless!" A second fan said, "I hope she is fine and well. The most gorgeous and graceful person is Aishwarya. Can't wait to see her at Cannes. Love her so much." A comment read, "The way she is taking care of her daughter. Wow!" "Looking forward to her Cannes look," another comment says.

In a video that was taken and shared on Instagram by a paparazzi account, Aishwarya was seen getting out of her car with daughter Aaradhya alongside her. Aaradhya was seen wearing a hoodie and black pants. Aishwarya waved at the media for a couple of seconds before entering the Mumbai airport.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for Cannes: Insight

Aishwarya Rai made her first appearance at the Cannes red carpet in a Neeta Lulla saree, with heavy gold jewellery, at the Cannes Film Festival in 2002. It was the year when her film Devdas debuted at the fest. She was present along with actor Shah Rukh Khan and Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She will again attend the show as one of the brand ambassadors for L'Oreal Paris.

Cannes 2024: Overview

This year the Cannes Film Festival will run from May 14 to May 25 in Cannes, France. During this period, movies in various categories will be screened and winners declared. This year's line-up includes 22 movies. The jury headed by actor Greta Gerwig will declare the winners. Payal Kapadia's film 'All We Imagine As Light' will be the first Indian film to compete for the Palme d'Or in 30 years.