Srikanth box office collection Day 5; Rajkumar's movie remains steady

Rajkumar Rao and Jyothika-starrer, Srikanth, is doing well at the box office. The movie features Rajkumar Rao in the lead role as Srikanth, while Jyothika plays the role of Srikanth's mother. The movie is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and it is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani under the banner of Chalk and Cheese Films and T-Series Films.

This is the second time when Rajkumar and Jyothika collaborated after Roohi. Srikanth movie has garnered mixed reviews from both fans and critics and its IMDb rating is 8.2.

Srikanth Box Office Collection Day 6

According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie collection was Rs 1.50 crore (early estimates). The domestic collection of the movie currently stands at Rs 16.46 crore, while it has garnered Rs 19.45 crore across the world.

On its opening day, the movie minted Rs 2.25 crore at the box office, while on the second day, the movie collected Rs 4.2 crore. However, the collection of the movie peaked on Sunday (Day 3) when it earned Rs 5.25 crore.

The collection of the movie started dropping after Sunday (Day 4), when it minted Rs 1.65 crore. On the fifth day, the movie collection was quite similar to the previous day (Day 5), when it earned Rs 1.6 crore.

What is the cast of Srikanth movie?

Here is the cast of Srikanth movie:

Rajkummar Rao

Jyothika

Alaya F

Sharad Kelkar

Jameel Khan

Srinivas Beesetty

Anusha Nuthul

About Srikanth

Srikanth is a Hindi-language biographical movie which revolves around Srikanth Bolla who is a visually impaired industrialist and has founded Bollant Industries. The shooting for the movie started in November 2022 and concluded in January 2023. It was initially scheduled to release in theatres in September 2032, but later hit theatres on May 10, 2024, on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya.

According to several reports, the Srikanth movie budget was Rs 40-50 crore. The running time of the movie is 134 minutes.