Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 4 crosses 50 cr

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya earned double digits on Sunday. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie collected Rs 10.75 crore on Day 3, which is its highest single-day collection.

The movie garnered Rs 26 crore after 3 days of its release. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya had a slow start with the movie collecting only 6.7 crore on the opening day. It received mixed reactions from both viewers and critics. However, its IMDb rating is 8.2.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 4

The movie collection on Day 4 (Monday) is expected to remain low. As per Sacnilk, the movie as of now has minted one crore.

When it comes to occupancy, the movie had an overall 24.65 per cent Hindi occupancy on Sunday, February 11. Morning shows accounted for 12.76 per cent of the occupancy which is followed by afternoon shows at 26.62 per cent with evening screenings at 34.53 per cent and night shows at 24.68 per cent. The worldwide collection of the movie currently stands at Rs 52.5 crore.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is a romantic drama movie that revolves around Shahid introducing Kriti to his family, unaware of the fact that the lady, whom he has fallen in love with is a robot.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya day-wise collection

Day 1: ₹ 6.7 Cr

Day 2: ₹ 9.65 Cr

Day 3: ₹ 10.75 Cr

Day 4: ₹ 0.95 Cr (as of now)

Total: ₹ 28.05 Cr

About Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is a Hindi language romantic drama movie, released in theatres on February 9, 2024. The movie was made with a budget of Rs 45.85 crore.

The movie stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles. It was written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah and produced under the banner of Maddock Films and Jio Studios. The run time of the movie is 143 minutes.