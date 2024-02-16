Udaan actress Kavita Chaudhary passes away due to a heart attack at 67

Renowned actress, Kavita Chaudhary, who gained fame for her IPS Officer role in a popular TV serial 'Udaan" telecasted on Doordarshan, died at the age of 67 due to a heart attack on Thursday.

Actor Anang Desai, who was a batchmate of Kavita Chaudhary at the National School of Drama, confirmed the news of Kavita Chaudhary's demise.

Suchitra Verma, who was a close friend of Kavita and mentee, also shared a post on her Instagram account confirming the news of Kavita. Suchitra shared a long post and wrote that she “felt heavy by sharing the news that the beacon of strength, inspiration, and grace, Kavita Chaudhary, is no more.”

