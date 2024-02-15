Singham Again: Arjun Kapoor first look as villain revealed, looks sinister

Rohit Shetty is again ready with another part of his cop universe. Ajay Devgn shared the first look of his upcoming movie Singham Again on his official X account (earlier known as Twitter). He shared the first look of antagonist Arjun Kapoor who looks evil in the scene. The post went viral in no time and attracted over 2.95 lack impressions and over 8k likes.

Arjun Kapoor who will share the screen with Ajay Devgn has shared a post on Instagram, and wrote “Singham ka villain!”

He also mentioned that he is feeling on top of the world right now for being part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. “I promise you there will be mayhem #SinghamAgain,” he concluded.

Rohit Shetty also took to Instagram to reveal more about this upcoming movie and another addition to his cop universe. Rohit Shetty while sharing the picture wrote, “Insaan galati karta hai, aur usse uski saza bhi milti hai… Lekin ab jo aayega, wo shaitaan hai! CAN I SAY – INTRODUCING ARJUN KAPOOR!”





Fans liked Arjun’s new look

Many fans shared their thoughts about the release of the upcoming movie Singham Again.

One of the users while talking about Arjun Kapoor’s new look wrote, “Can we take a moment to appreciate Arjun new look?”

Another user wrote, “First time i seen Arjun Kapoor seriously role in movie.”

This user also wrote, “Arjun baba is all set to make Singham Return even more interesting with his intense look!”

Arjun Kapoor also commented on Rohit Shetty’s movie where he wrote, “Sir, will make sure this new introduction is Paisa Vasool !!!”

Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe

Rohit Shetty recently made his directorial debut on OTT platforms with Siddharth Malhotra’s Indian Police Force. Before this, the last part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe was Akshay Kumar-starrer Suryavanshi, which was released in theatres in 2021.





Singham Again will feature Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh will join the cast in cameo roles.