38 Naxals carrying Rs 2.6 cr bounty killed in encounter: Chhattisgarh cops

As per the statement issued by Dantewada police, 38 naxals were killed in an encounter with security personnel inside the forest of village Nendur and Thulthuli near the Dantewada-Narayanpur border

Police also claimed that large numbers of naxal cadres were injured in the encounter. | Representative Image: Wikimedia Commons

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

In a significant development, Chhattisgarh's Dantewada police on Friday claimed that at least 38 cadres of naxals were gunned down in an encounter that recently took place at the forest of Abujhmad close to Dantewada-Narayanpur border.

As per the statement issued by Dantewada police, 38 naxals were killed in an encounter with security personnel inside the forest of village Nendur and Thulthuli near the Dantewada-Narayanpur border. The eliminated naxals were collectively carrying a cash reward of Rs 2.62 crore.

Of 38 naxals killed in the encounter, police have recovered the bodies of 31 cadres, said the statement, adding that the bodies of 29 cadres have been handed over to their relatives.

 

All the 38 naxals killed in the encounter have been identified, the statement claimed.

Shedding more details about the killed Naxals, police stated that 38 killed Naxals including one DKSZC, 1 CYPC commander, four DVCM, 18 members of PLGA company-6, two DKSZC guards, nine area committee members, one party member of area committee and two janmilitia cadres.

Police also claimed that large numbers of naxal cadres were injured in the encounter.

Earlier, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed his happiness after the Naxalites were killed in an encounter with police at the Narayanpur-Dantewada border.

In a post on X on Sunday, the Chief Minister stressed the state government's commitment to fighting against Naxalism.

"Since we have assumed power in the state, we are continuously fighting against Naxalism," the CM said.

Earlier this year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that left-wing extremism will be completely eradicated from the country before March 2026.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

