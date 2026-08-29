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Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 84 Indians successfully rescued from flood-hit Nepal, 320 remain missing

84 Indians successfully rescued from flood-hit Nepal, 320 remain missing

According to MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, the rescued individuals include 21 citizens from Tamil Nadu who returned to India on Friday, alongside 63 workers

Nepal Flood, Flood

Dhading: An aerial view of flood affected Bhotekoshi river at Benighat area, in Dhading district, Nepal. (Photo: PTI)

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2026 | 7:54 AM IST

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As joint rescue and relief operations intensify following devastating flash floods along the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river corridors in Nepal, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that 84 Indian nationals have been successfully rescued.

According to MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, the rescued individuals include 21 citizens from Tamil Nadu who returned to India on Friday, alongside 63 workers deployed at the Trishuli-I hydropower project.

Additionally, 149 Indian nationals crossed over safely into Nepal from China, while approximately 400 remain safe on the Chinese side as embassy officials coordinate their evacuation. Around 320 Indian nationals remain uncontactable due to widespread telecommunication outages.

 

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X, "84 rescued (21 from Tamil Nadu who returned to India today; 63 working at Trishuli-I project); 149 who have crossed over safely into Nepal from China today; Around 400 who are safe in China. Our Embassy has been in touch with them and working on their evacuation; 320 missing or not contactable"

 

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In another post on X, Jaiswal shared the names of 149 Indian nationals who safely crossed from China to Nepal on Friday.

 

Meanwhile, Nepal's flood forecasting division, which informed on Friday evening, warned residents in the riparian areas of the Trishuli River (up to Mugling) to remain in safe locations with high vigilance until further notice after information was received from the Chinese side at the District Police Office Rasuwa. The Bhote Koshi has once again experienced increased flooding.

 

Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority also shared Raswa's Bhote Koshi Flood-Related Search, Rescue, and Relief Status Report on X.

 

Nepalese Prime Minister Balen Shah in a post on Facebook on Friday informed that over 15,000 security personnel have been deployed for the search and rescue operations. While 4,451 people have been rescued, he said helicopters from the Nepali Army and the private sector are continuously conducting shuttle flights.

As developments follow, an 11-member specialised medical and tunnel rescue team arrived in Nepal aboard the Indian Air Force's third assistance flight, marking a critical transition in India's disaster response from immediate supply delivery to complex, high-risk search and rescue operations.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the relief supplies were handed over to Mahabir Pun, Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation of Nepal.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared photos of the relief supplies and said an 11-member medical and tunnel rescue team is now on the ground.

The flash floods in the Bhotekoshi River area of Rasuwa have left widespread destruction, with hundreds of people dead or missing and key roads and communication links disrupted.

As Nepal's rescue and relief operations continue, India's latest assistance combines emergency supplies with specialised medical and rescue capabilities aimed at supporting Kathmandu's response to the disaster.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Aug 29 2026 | 7:54 AM IST