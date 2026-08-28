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Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India to procure Javelin anti-tank guided missile systems from US: Gor

India to procure Javelin anti-tank guided missile systems from US: Gor

It is not immediately known the number of Javelin anti-tank guided missile systems India is procuring or the overall cost of the procurement

Mumbai: US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor addresses the gathering during the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) National Convention 2026, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. (PTI Photo)

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2026 | 3:09 PM IST

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India has sealed a deal with the US to procure Javelin anti-tank guided missile systems to bolster the Indian Army's combat prowess.

US Ambassador Sergio Gor said the agreement reflects a bilateral defence partnership that is growing "deeper, more capable, and more consequential." It is not immediately known the number of Javelin anti-tank guided missile systems India is procuring or the overall cost of the procurement.

The United States welcomes the Indian Army's signing of a Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LOA) for the purchase of the Javelin anti-tank guided missile system through the US Foreign Military Sales process, an American readout said.

 

It said the "milestone" reflects the enduring partnership between the US and Indian armed forces and opens the door for future collaboration between the US and Indian defence industries.

"The Javelin agreement demonstrates the depth of US support for the Indian Army and creates new opportunities for our defence industries to work together," Gor said.

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"We see tremendous potential for future cooperation that strengthens the defence industrial bases of both countries," he said, according to the readout.

The Javelin system is an advanced, medium-range, fire-and-forget anti-tank guided missile. It is used by the US Army, US Marine Corps, and numerous international customers and is designed for use against a wide array of targets, including armoured vehicles and fortified positions.

The Javelin system is produced by the Javelin Joint Venture, a partnership between RTX and Lockheed Martin.

"The landmark signature further strengthens the US-India Major Defence Partnership by demonstrating the depth of ongoing US support to the Indian Army," the American readout said.

"It also opens discussions on mutually beneficial co-production and additional opportunities to strengthen the defence industrial bases of both countries," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Indo-US relationship Indo-US ties Indo-US relations Indo-US Indo-US partnership

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First Published: Aug 28 2026 | 3:09 PM IST