A high-wire diplomacy month for India amid packed global engagements

May will be a packed month for India’s diplomatic calendar. New Delhi will host the Brics foreign ministers’ meeting, while US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected in the national capital for the Quad foreign ministers’ meeting. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will also travel to Nepal, the first visit by a senior Indian official since a new government took office there.

The marquee engagement will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s four-nation Europe tour, which includes the India-Nordic Summit and a brief stop in the United Arab Emirates. Modi is expected to make a three-hour stopover in Abu Dhabi in mid-May en route to Europe, where he will meet Emirati President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Talks are expected to focus on the West Asia conflict and its implications for India’s energy security.

India has long-term LNG supply agreements with the UAE and Qatar. The discussions come amid heightened regional tensions, with the UAE exposed to fallout from Iranian attacks. Abu Dhabi has also recalibrated its regional positioning, exiting Opec and Opec+ while ties with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have frayed.

Key diplomatic engagements in May: