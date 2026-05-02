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Operation Sindoor reflected India's resolve to eliminate terrorism: Rajnath

Singh also said the "unmatched valour" of the armed forces during the operation has marked it as a "golden chapter" in India's military history

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2026 | 11:10 PM IST

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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday described Operation Sindoor as a reflection of the Modi government's "unwavering resolve" to eliminate terrorism through "decisive action".

Singh also said the "unmatched valour" of the armed forces during the operation has marked it as a "golden chapter" in India's military history.

The defence minister made the remarks while addressing an event named "Shaurya" organised in New Delhi in the run-up to the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 last year in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. The operation targeted terror infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan.

 

The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes that ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions on May 10.

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In his remarks, Singh commended the valour, dedication and patriotism of the soldiers, and said their ethos of "nation first and service before self" have defined India's military traditions from ancient times to contemporary operations, such as Operation Sindoor, according to the defence ministry.

The valour of the defence forces extends beyond the battlefield as they provide humanitarian assistance as first responders during natural disasters within the country and abroad, Singh said.

"Our soldiers use weapons to protect their people, and deliver food and medicines to those in need during the times of crises. This is the defining characteristic of our defence forces," he said.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth attended the event.

The event was a confluence of art and valour, with top defence officials, hundreds of military personnel and noted artists joining it.

Singh highlighted that valour and art are often viewed as opposites, but they, in fact, complement each other.

The defence minister underlined that the marching songs by military bands unify soldiers, with music transforming individual identity into collective strength.

This sentiment, he said, is deeply embedded in the ethos of the defence forces.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: May 02 2026 | 11:10 PM IST

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