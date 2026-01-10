Saturday, January 10, 2026 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Air power emerged as key responder, deterrent during Op Sindoor: IAF chief

Air power emerged as key responder, deterrent during Op Sindoor: IAF chief

The IAF chief said that though the operation was short, it was intense and it demonstrated the synchronisation between military and political leadership

Amar Preet Singh, Amar Preet, Air Chief Marshal

The air chief marshal was delivering the keynote address for the first Air Commodore Mehar Singh memorial talk at the Air Force Station, Chandigarh (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Air Chief Marshal A P Singh on Friday said the decisive role of air power as the primary responder and deterrent has clearly emerged in the successful conduct of Operation Sindoor.

The IAF chief said that though the operation was short, it was intense and it demonstrated the synchronisation between military and political leadership.

The decisive role of air power as the primary responder and deterrent has clearly emerged, he said, an official statement quoting him said.

The air chief marshal was delivering the keynote address for the first Air Commodore Mehar Singh memorial talk at the Air Force Station, Chandigarh, on Friday.

 

Looking ahead, he stressed the importance of indigenisation, R&D, jointness and synergy to strengthen future capabilities.

The event was organised to reflect on the enduring legacy of Air Commodore Mehar Singh.

Anchit Gupta, an Indian historian specialising in the history of the Indian Air Force, covered Air Commodore Mehar Singh's achievements and contributions to the operational status of the IAF.

Air Commodore Mehar Singh, affectionately known as 'Baba' Mehar Singh, was born on March 20, 1915, in Lyallpur district (now Faisalabad in Pakistan). He joined the Royal Indian Air Force (RIAF) and was sent to Cranwell for training before being commissioned in August 1936. He quickly became an exceptional pilot, earning accolades for his skill and dedication, the statement said.

"Air Commodore Singh's most renowned achievements occurred during the 1947-48 Indo-Pakistan War. As the Air Officer Commanding No. 1 Group, he played a crucial role in defending Jammu and Kashmir," it said.

In 1950, Air Commodore Mehar Singh was awarded the Maha Vir Chakra (MVC), India's second-highest military decoration, for his exceptional gallantry and leadership.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

