Chag Sameach: EAM Jaishankar sends Hanukkah greetings to Israeli FM Sa'ar

The first day of Hanukkah and Christmas have only coincided a handful of times since 1900, according to the Jewish Federations of North America

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar wished "hope, health, and happiness" to all those celebrating, concluding his message with the traditional Hebrew greeting, "Chag Sameach," a traditional greeting. (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2024 | 3:48 PM IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday extended Hanukkah greetings to Israeli Foreign Minister Gidon Sa'ar and the global community celebrating the festival.

Jaishankar wished "hope, health, and happiness" to all those celebrating, concluding his message with the traditional Hebrew greeting, "Chag Sameach," a traditional greeting said by Jews, which translates to "Happy Festival."

Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Warmest #Hanukkah greetings to FM @gidonsaar, friends in Israel, and those celebrating it around the world. May the wonderful occasion bring hope, health and happiness in everyone's lives. Chag Sameach!"

A day before, Israeli Foreign Minister extended Christmas greetings and asserted that the support of Christians has been a "source of strength" for Israel.

 

Sharing a post on X, Sa'ar wrote, "To our Christian friends in Israel and around the world - your friendship and steadfast support for the Jewish State, especially as it fought enemies on many fronts, has been a source of strength."

"We are united by our shared values. Together, let us continue striving for a better and freer world, guided by these very convictions. Wishing you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year," the post added.

Hanukkah is the Jewish eight-day, wintertime "festival of lights," and the first night of Hanukkah is falling on the same day as Christmas for the first time since 2005, according to CBS News. This year's celebration will continue through January 2, 2025.

The first day of Hanukkah and Christmas have only coincided a handful of times since 1900, according to the Jewish Federations of North America. The holidays started on the same day in 1910, 1921, 1959 and 2005.

According to Chabad, at the heart of the festival is the nightly menorah lighting. The menorah holds nine flames, one of which is the shamash ("attendant"), which is used to kindle the other eight lights. On the first night, one flame is lit. On the second night, an additional flame is lit. By the eighth night of Chanukah, all eight lights are kindled.

