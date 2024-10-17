Business Standard
Checking possibility of Hamas leader Sinwar being killed in operations: IDF

Sinwar, the chief architect of the Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel that triggered the Gaza war, was named leader of Hamas following the assassination of former leader Ismail Haniyeh

Yahya Sinwar, Hamas leader

File Photo of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. | Source: Shutterstock

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 7:58 PM IST

The Israeli military said on Thursday that it was checking the possibility that it has killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar following an operation in the Gaza Strip that it said had targeted three militants.
 
"At this stage, the identity of the terrorists cannot be confirmed," it said in a statement.


It said there were no signs that Israeli hostages had been present in the building where the three militants were killed.
 
Members of Israel's security cabinet have been informed that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is very likely dead, two officials with knowledge of the matter said.
 

Two of Israel's broadcasters, KAN and N12 News also cited Israeli officials as saying Sinwar was dead.

There was no immediate comment from Hamas.

If confirmed, the death of Sinwar would represent a major boost to the Israeli military and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after a string of high-profile assassinations of prominent leaders of its enemies in recent months.
 
Israel's Army Radio said the incident had occurred during a targeted ground operation in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip during which Israeli troops killed three militants and took their bodies.
 
It said visual evidence suggested it was likely that one of the men was Sinwar and DNA tests were being conducted. Israel has samples of Sinwar's DNA from his period in an Israeli jail.
 
Sinwar, the chief architect of the Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel that triggered the Gaza war, has been at the top of Israel's wanted list ever since. But he has so far eluded detection, possibly hiding in the warren of tunnels Hamas has built under Gaza over the past two decades.
 
Previously leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, he was named as its overall leader following the assassination of former political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in August.
 
Israel also killed Hasan Nasrallah, leader of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah movement, in Beirut last month as well as much of the top leadership of the group's military wing.
 
Hamas-led gunmen attacked Israel on Oct 7, 2023 killing some 1,200 people and taking more than 250 hostages into Gaza.
 
Israel's campaign in response has killed more than 42,000 people, turned much of Gaza into rubble and displaced most of its population.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 6:52 PM IST

