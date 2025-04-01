Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 07:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Commerce ministry prepares for potential impact of US tariffs: Report

Commerce ministry prepares for potential impact of US tariffs: Report

The commerce ministry is developing a portal for registering non-tariff barriers (NTBs) faced by exporters and taking up with the concerned countries for their resolution

Sources said that the impact of these tariffs may vary from sector to sector. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The commerce ministry is working on different scenarios to counter the possible fallout of reciprocal tariffs to be announced by the Trump administration on April 2 on its key trading partners including India, sources said.

US President Donald Trump has said that April 2 will be 'Liberation Day' as he plans to announce tariffs or import duties to bring down America's trade deficit, and promote the country's manufacturing.

India and the US are also working on a bilateral trade agreement to promote two-way commerce and investments.

The domestic industry and exporters have raised concerns over the possible impact of the US' reciprocal tariffs on India's exports as the duties could make the goods uncompetitive in the global markets. The US is the largest trading partner of India.

 

Sources said that the impact of these tariffs may vary from sector to sector.

They added that the ministry is preparing different scenarios.

These scenarios would be important to help domestic companies deal with these duties as it is still uncertain about the quantum and the manner in which the US is planning to impose the tariffs.

According to the US Trade Representative's (USTR) National Trade Estimate (NTE) Report 2025, India maintains "high" import duties on a wide range of American goods such as agricultural items, drug formulations, and alcoholic beverages, besides imposing non-tariff barriers.

The Indian industry and government officials are uncertain about the quantum of these duties.

It is still unclear how the tariffs will be applied - whether at the product level, sector level, or country level, another source said.

Currently, US goods face a weighted average tariff of 7.7 per cent in India, while Indian exports to the US attract only 2.8 per cent, leading to a 4.9 per cent difference. Indian farm exports to the US currently face a 5.3 per cent duty, whereas US farm exports to India face a much higher 37.7 per cent, creating a 32.4 per cent gap.

Trade experts said that at the broad sector level, the potential tariff gaps between India and the US vary across the sectors.

The gap is 8.6 per cent for chemicals and pharmaceuticals, 5.6 per cent for plastics, 1.4 per cent for textiles and clothing, 13.3 per cent for diamonds, gold, and jewellery, 2.5 per cent for iron, steel, and base metals, 5.3 per cent for machinery and computers, 7.2 per cent for electronics, and 23.1 per cent for automobiles and auto components.

The higher the tariff gap, the worse affected a sector will be, think tank GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava has said.

India's exports to the US span 30 sectors, with six in agriculture and 24 in industry, each facing different tariff impacts.

Experts have stated that agri sectors which could be impacted more due to the imposition of reciprocal tariffs include fish, meat, processed seafood, shrimp, sugar, cocoa, rice, spices, dairy products, edible oils, wines, and spirits.

Similarly, industrial goods which could attract these duties and may get impacted include pharmaceutical sector, diamonds, electrical and telecom equipment, machinery, boiler, turbine, computer, certain chemicals, textiles, fabrics, yarn, carpets, tyres, and footwear.

Further, sources said that Indian companies too have flagged certain non-tariff barriers which they face in the US.

The barriers include the US banning export of wild-caught shrimp from India on the grounds that Indian trawler vessels were not using Turtle Excluder Devices; private standards of American companies; and high registration costs for sectors like pharma.

The commerce ministry is developing a portal for registering non-tariff barriers (NTBs) faced by exporters and taking up with the concerned countries for their resolution.

"The portal is currently working on beta mode. It may take about two months for formal launch. One of the sections of the platform will be opened for the public also," one of the sources said.

Cases where the barrier is impacting a large volume of goods will be prioritised for their redressal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 7:32 PM IST

