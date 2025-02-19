Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 08:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Putin expresses interest to meet Trump but highlights need for preparation

Putin expresses interest to meet Trump but highlights need for preparation

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday he would like to meet with US President Donald Trump but the meeting needs to be prepared to make it productive.

Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin (Photo: Shutterstock)

AP Kyiv
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 8:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday he would like to meet with US President Donald Trump but the meeting needs to be prepared to make it productive.

I would like to have a meeting, but it needs to be prepared so that it brings results, Putin said in televised remarks. He added that he would be pleased to meet Trump.

He hailed the talks between senior Russian and US officials in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday, noting that the parties agreed to restore the tattered diplomatic relations.

Putin also said that Trump has acknowledged that the Ukrainian settlement could take longer than he had initially hoped.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Oil refinery, Oil production, Crude oil

Oil edges higher on supply concerns while market seeks peace talks clarity

Elon Musk, DOGE, Tesla CEO

DOGE says it saved $55 billion, itemised data show only $16.6 bn of that

nepal flag

Nepal's US-backed infra plan in jeopardy as Trump freezes foreign aid

Sunita Williams

Musk claims Biden left Williams, Wilmore in space for 'political reasons'

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

US Prez Trump living in Russia's 'disinformation space,' says Zelenskyy

Topics : Donald Trump Vladimir Putin US Russia Russia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 8:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEPakistan vs New Zealand LIVEWho will be BJP's Delhi CM FaceDelhi CM Announcement LIVELatest News LIVECBSE Class 10 ExamPak vs NZ Live ScorePSTET result 2025 OutDelhi CM Oath Ceremony Guest ListKIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon