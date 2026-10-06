DRDO flight-tests high-altitude airship platform 20 km above sea level

India on Tuesday successfully flight-tested an indigenously developed high-altitude platform at a height of 20 km above the Earth, demonstrating its ability to remain in the stratosphere for an extended duration.

Defence sources said the platform attained an altitude of 21 km above mean sea level before maintaining an altitude of 20 km for more than 30 minutes during the experimental flight, conducted by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in coordination with various agencies, including the Indian Air Force, Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC), Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Airports Authority of India (AAI) and other civil authorities.

The new system, developed by DRDO’s Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE), Agra, was subsequently commanded to descend and was successfully recovered, with the flight performance data being analysed by the development team.

High Altitude Platform System (HAPS), a long-endurance stratospheric aerial surveillance platform designed and developed by ADRDE, Agra was successfully flight tested. The experimental flight attained an altitude of 21 km above mean mean level (AMSL) and remained at an altitude of 20 km AMSL for more than 30 minutes, while carrying useful instrumentation systems, before it was commanded to descend back to ground. The system was successfully recovered and flight performance data was analyzed. — DRDO (@DRDO_India) October 6, 2026 The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said the system carried various instrumentation and control electronic packages like an inertial measurement unit, global positioning system receiver, onboard cameras and altitude control mechanism, besides various other sub-systems.

"Real-time video data and all other vehicle parameters were acquired from the airborne platform at ground control station during the entire flight, which showed intended flight performance," the MoD said in a statement.

The trial is an important step in the development of an indigenous long-endurance stratospheric airship, a class of high-altitude platforms that can operate well above conventional aircraft and drones.

Such platforms can be used for persistent surveillance and communications capabilities over large areas, potentially complementing satellites, conventional aircraft and unmanned aerial systems.

According to experts, unlike conventional aircraft, which need to continuously expend energy to remain airborne, a lighter-than-air high-altitude platform derives lift primarily from buoyancy.

"Operating at around 20 km above sea level places the platform in the lower stratosphere, above most commercial air traffic and weather systems. This altitude can allow a platform to maintain a prolonged presence over an area while carrying sensors, communication equipment or other payloads," they said.

The ability to sustain operations at around 20 km is significant for such platforms because the stratospheric environment presents different engineering challenges from those encountered by conventional low-altitude unmanned aerial vehicles.

The platform has to maintain controlled flight in a region of low air density while ensuring the functioning of its avionics, navigation and control systems over prolonged periods.

"The real-time video, vehicle parameters and the data generated during the trial indicated that the platform achieved the intended flight performance," the MoD said.

The experimental platform is part of DRDO's efforts to develop an indigenous high-altitude, long-endurance airship capable of undertaking persistent aerial missions.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, Union Defence Secretary and Secretary, Department of Defence R&D, and chairman of DRDO, congratulated the teams associated with the flight trial of the high-altitude airship platform.

The high-altitude systems are being explored globally as an intermediate layer between satellites and conventional airborne platforms. Positioned in the stratosphere, the systems can potentially provide wide-area observation, border surveillance, communications relay and other intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance functions.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the DRDO, IAF, public sector undertakings and industry partners involved in the trial. He described the successful flight as an important milestone in India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat drive towards developing a long-endurance stratospheric airship.