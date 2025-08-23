Saturday, August 23, 2025 | 08:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / India, Australia conclude 11th round of talks for comprehensive trade pact

India, Australia conclude 11th round of talks for comprehensive trade pact

The two countries have implemented an interim trade deal in December 2022, and are now in negotiations to widen its scope into a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 8:22 PM IST

India and Australia on Saturday concluded another round of negotiations for a comprehensive free trade agreement to strengthen economic ties between the two countries.

The two countries have implemented an interim trade deal in December 2022, and are now in negotiations to widen its scope into a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement.

"The 11th Round of India-Australia Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) negotiations was held in New Delhi from 18-23 August 2025, further advancing the shared objective of strengthening bilateral trade and economic partnership," the commerce ministry said.

The negotiations covered a wide range of areas, including goods, services and mobility, digital trade, rules of origin, legal and institutional provisions, environment, labour, and gender, bringing greater understanding for convergence in the remaining provisions, it added.

 

To maintain momentum and achieve convergence, both partners will continue the negotiations in virtual intersessions.

"Looking ahead, with shared ambition and mutual understanding to work towards a future-ready framework, India and Australia remain strongly aligned to the early conclusion of a mutually beneficial CECA," it said.

First Published: Aug 23 2025 | 8:22 PM IST

