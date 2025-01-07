Business Standard

Tuesday, January 07, 2025 | 11:52 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India expresses condolences over loss of life, property in Tibet earthquake

India expresses condolences over loss of life, property in Tibet earthquake

Interestingly, India's message of condolences did not mention China

Nepal earthquake, tibet earthquake

At least 126 people were killed and dozens wounded in the 6.8-magnitude earthquake in Tibet. | Photo: AP/PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 11:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India on Tuesday expressed condolences on the deaths and destruction caused by a devastating earthquake in the Tibet Autonomous Region.

At least 126 people were killed and dozens wounded in the 6.8-magnitude earthquake in Tibet. 

Interestingly, India's message of condolences did not mention China.

"Government and people of India express condolences on the tragic loss of life and property caused by the devastating earthquake in the Tibet Autonomous Region," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on 'X'.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families," he said without mentioning China.

 

Also Read

Nepal earthquake, tibet earthquake

Tibet earthquake caused no damage to dams, reservoirs, says Chinese govt

Penpa Tsering, leader of Tibet's government-in-exile

Tibetan leaders respond to Biden, Modi's remarks on China at Quad Summit

Hurricane Beryl

Hurricanes, temblors grab headlines, inland areas in US most affected: Data

Baldev Prakash

State Bank of India appoints Baldev Prakash as group chief risk officer

PremiumFintech

Fintech sector voices concerns amid regulatory fears in meeting with FinMin

Penpa Tsering, the Sikyong or political head of Tibet's Dharamshala-based government-in-exile also offered prayers to all those affected by the earthquake.

"The Central Tibetan Administration deeply mourns the devastating 6.8 magnitude earthquake that struck the Dingri region and surrounding areas in Tibet this morning," Tsering said on 'X'.

The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), along with Tibetans around the world, extends its heartfelt condolences and prayers to all those affected by this tragedy, he said.

"We continue to monitor the situation inside Tibet. Keeping the victims in our thoughts and prayers, the CTA and Tibetans in and around Dharamshala will hold a prayer service tomorrow at Tsuglagkhang," Tsering said.

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama lives in Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh.

After a failed anti-Chinese uprising in 1959, the 14th Dalai Lama fled Tibet and came to India where he set up the government-in-exile.

China has in the past accused the Dalai Lama of indulging in "separatist" activities and trying to split Tibet and considers him as a "divisive" figure.

However, the Tibetan spiritual leader has insisted that he is not seeking independence but "genuine autonomy for all Tibetans living in the three traditional provinces of Tibet" under the "Middle-way approach".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PM Modi, Indian diaspora in US

'Pravasi Bharatiya Divas' convention to kick off in Odisha on Wednesday

In May and June 2020, thousands of China's border guards and soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) emerged from the winter freeze in Tibet and Xinjiang and crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) into Eastern Ladakh, capturing Indian territ

ITBP brings 'forward' 33 posts along China LAC, deploys 6 fresh battalions

Taliban

Pak Taliban says will hit Pakistan Army where it hurts: Its business empire

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Rajnath Singh to meet Maldivian counterpart for high-level defence talks

Justin Trudeau, Canada PM

Justin Trudeau resignation: From Jagmeet's U-turn to FM's exit, key moments

Topics : Tibet earthquake Nepal eathquake India China relations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 11:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVECapital Infra Trust IPODelhi Elections 2025 DateQuadrant Future Tek IPOHMPV cases LIVE updatesIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon