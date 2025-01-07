Business Standard

ITBP brings 'forward' 33 posts along China LAC, deploys 6 fresh battalions

The DG said the force prepared a "forwardisation plan" and, as part of this, a total of 56 ITBP border posts along the India-China Line of Actual Control (LAC) were being brought "closer" to the front

In May and June 2020, thousands of China’s border guards and soldiers of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) emerged from the winter freeze in Tibet and Xinjiang and crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) into Eastern Ladakh, capturing Indian territ

The DG said the ITBP would also use the countrywide fibre network for ensuring "secure" operational communications. | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police has brought "forward" 33 of its earmarked 56 border posts along the India-China LAC and deployed six new battalions as part of its plan to enhance operational capabilities along the icy front.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Director General (DG) Rahul Rasgotra said this during the force's 63rd Raising Day parade on Tuesday in Odisha's Khordha district.

The about-90,000-personnel strong, mountain warfare-trained paramilitary marks its annual raising day on October 24 but the ceremonial event kept getting delayed for over two months due to a variety of reasons, a senior officer told PTI.

The DG said the force prepared a "forwardisation plan" and, as part of this, a total of 56 ITBP border posts along the India-China Line of Actual Control (LAC) were being brought "closer" to the front.

 

Of the 56 border posts, 33 had already been brought closer to the border, he said.

The ITBP chief also said the government sanctioned seven new battalions for border guarding tasks sometime ago.

Of these, six have been deployed along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh while one is being based along the front in Sikkim.

Rasgotra also said the force's technology-based surveillance capabilities were reviewed and, after some "shortcomings" were found, it was decided that these deficiencies would be removed under the forthcoming modernisation plan.

The DG said the ITBP would also use the countrywide fibre network for ensuring "secure" operational communications and soon send a proposal to the Union home ministry for upgrading its weaponry.

Speaking about the operations of the border force in Maoist violence-affected areas, the DG said some forward bases would soon be created in the most difficult jungle areas of Abujhmad in Chhattisgarh.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has declared that India would be rid of Left Wing Extremism (LWE) by March 2026.

Rasgotra thanked the Union government and the home ministry for showing its concern to improve "basic" infrastructure facilities for the force at the LAC.

"Funds of Rs 2,500 crore have been made available this year for creating basic infrastructure for the ITBP. Last year, Rs 1,000 crore worth of funds were spent for construction work at forward posts and battalions etc," the DG said.

Raised in the aftermath of the 1962 Chinese aggression, the ITBP is primarily tasked with guarding the 3,488-kilometre-long LAC with China, apart from rendering a variety of duties in the internal security domain.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai officiated as the chief guest at the event.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

