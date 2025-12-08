Monday, December 08, 2025 | 08:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India free to buy oil from sources it considers beneficial: Russia

India free to buy oil from sources it considers beneficial: Russia

Speaking after his talks with Prime Minister Modi, the Russian leader assured that Moscow will remain India's reliable energy supplier

Crude oil

Press Trust of India Moscow
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 8:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India, a sovereign nation, is free to buy oil from sources it considers beneficial, the Kremlin said on Monday, while expressing confidence that New Delhi will stick to the policy of ensuring its economic interests.

On August 6, the US imposed additional 25 per cent tariffs on India for its purchase of oil and petroleum products from Russia. At the end of August, US tariffs on imports of Indian goods and services were increased to 50 per cent.

"India, being and remaining a sovereign nation, carries out foreign trade operations and purchases energy resources where it is beneficial for itself," the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters in the wake of last Friday's Summit talks between President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

 

Speaking after his talks with Prime Minister Modi, the Russian leader assured that Moscow will remain India's reliable energy supplier.

"And, as far as we understand, our Indian partners will continue this line to ensure their economic interests, Peskov said when asked whether New Delhi will continue purchasing fuel from Moscow.

Also Read

Fuel, Fuel prices, diesel

India's fuel demand hits six-month peak in November, rises 5.5% to 21.27 MT

Piyush Goyal

Need to diversify India-Russia trade and make it more balanced: Goyal

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Russia expects India's reduced oil imports to recover soon despite US curbs

Russian oil tanker, Russian tanker

India tops Russian oil imports via 30 false-flagged tankers: Think tank

Oil India Ltd Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Ranjit Rath

Pact with TotalEnergies to aid deepwater exploration: OIL CMD Ranjit Rathpremium

India became one of the largest buyers of Russian oil after the Ukrainian conflict began in 2022.

According to reports, India is scaling down its share of Russian crude in its oil imports under pressure from the West.

"Moscow has a long experience of evading sanctions, and if India is willing, we will find ways to supply crude," the Kremlin economic aide Maxim Oreshkin said while talking to national broadcaster Channel 1.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

Exercise discretion while travelling through China: India to its nationals

Tata Advanced Systems

Tata Advanced Systems breaks ground on C-130J MRO facility in Bengalurupremium

India-Bangladesh

Bangladesh delegation to attend Vijay Diwas celebrations in Kolkata

Indian army in Sri Lanka

Op Sagar Bandhu: Indian, Sri Lankan armies works together to restore lives

China-Taiwan drills, China-Taiwan, Taiwan

Taiwan records 4 Chinese aircraft sorties, 7 vessels around territory

Topics : India oil imports India crude oil Oil industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 8:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Allotment Gold-Silver Price TodayVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon